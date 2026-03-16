Nanterre, 16 March 2026

VINCI wins the design-build contract for the UK’s latest fusion energy project

A pioneering project supporting the UK’s low-carbon energy transition

Design and construction of the main infrastructure

A contract worth £200 million (approximately €230 million)

UK Fusion Energy (formally UK Industrial Fusion Solutions) has selected the ILIOS consortium* — led by Nuvia, a VINCI Construction subsidiary specialising in nuclear projects and services — to design and build the infrastructure for the STEP Fusion programme** in Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom.

UK Fusion Energy is a government-funded industrial partnership designed to develop, by 2040, a prototype power plant capable of generating electricity from fusion energy.

The 4.5-year, £200-million contract (approximately €230 million, 50% of which for Nuvia) covers phase 1 of the project. It includes the design and construction of buildings, infrastructure and site facilities.

This major project demonstrates VINCI Construction’s recognised expertise in large-scale complex infrastructure projects, particularly fusion. It is worth recalling that VINCI Construction companies are currently involved in the ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor) project — one of the world’s most ambitious international fusion research programmes — under construction in Cadarache, France.

*The ILIOS consortium is composed of Nuvia, Kier, AECOM, AL_A and Turner & Townsend

** Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com





This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com





Attachment