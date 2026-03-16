Rocket Launch’s TV and Radio Commercials for OC Fair & Event Center Win Top Industry Award From Western Fairs Association

ORANGE, Calif., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 136 years, the Orange County Fair & Event Center has celebrated the peak of summer in Southern California, bringing generations of families together for unforgettable memories. In the 2025 season, the Fair invited guests to “Find Your Happy,” a message that resonated beyond the fairgrounds and has now earned Rocket Launch, an Orange County-based full-service marketing & PR agency behind the campaign, top honors from the Western Fairs Association.

The annual program recognizes innovation and excellence among fairs and festivals in the Western United States. Through its work with the OC Fair, Rocket Launch’s TV and radio spots took two first-place honors among the OC Fair’s 22 total wins. The awards were announced in February, after the Western Fairs Association’s annual conference in Reno, Nevada.

Each “Find Your Happy” spot delivered on a multimedia creative vision inviting fairgoers to explore an interactive map showcasing the best the OC Fair has to offer with rides, food, entertainment and amusement. The creative media included a combination of 15-second TV spots and 60-, 30-, and 15-second radio spots driving awareness and promoting ticket sales.

“The creative advertising and media plan led by Rocket Launch, helped drive one of the strongest attendance performances in the OC Fair’s history, making us the top attended fair in California and ranking No. 9 in North America,” said Michele Capps, chief business development officer, OC Fair & Event Center. “‘Find Your Happy’ was the perfect theme to showcase the best of what we offer, bringing our community together to enjoy rides, food, concerts, and agricultural traditions that define the OC Fair experience.”

Rocket Launch, founded in 2017, executed a broad omni-channel media strategy across paid digital, traditional broadcast TV and radio, out-of-home (OOH), print and online publications. The award-winning “Find Your Happy” spot is available to view on the OC Fair & Event Center YouTube page.

“‘Find Your Happy’ is a great example of what happens when creative and intentional strategies come together,” said Mike Wheeler, president and CEO of Rocket Launch. “Four campaigns in, we know the OC Fair deeply, its audiences and the importance it holds in Southern California. These awards are a testament to what we’ve built together along with the OC Fair team, and we’re excited to bring that same spirit to ‘Your Adventure Awaits’ in summer 2026.”

This year, the summer fair extravaganza, beginning on July 17, 2026, celebrates the national spirit of exploration and discovery with “Your Adventure Awaits!” The nostalgic Americana theme is in line with the nation’s 250th anniversary and focuses on creative storytelling for the thrill seekers, foodies, concert goers, farm friends and blue-ribbon winners. Led by Rocket Launch Creative Director Gary Low with production by Ryan Maples of Xlantic, the upcoming campaign features a blend of TV and radio broadcast spots, OOH, print and digital ads for the 2026 OC Fair, Pacific Amphitheater, Heroes Hall and Imaginology.

In addition to the OC Fair & Event Center, Rocket Launch, a Southern California advertising agency, currently leads integrated marketing for the Hilbert Museum of California Art at Chapman University, Union Rescue Mission, YMCA of Orange County, and has previously worked with Discovery Cube OC & LA and Knott’s Berry Farm. Other clients past and present include Dole Food Company, Del Monte Fresh, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, Ryoko Rain, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast, City of Santa Ana, Irvine Ranch Water District, Westrock Coffee and others.

To learn more, visit Rocket Launch.

About Rocket Launch

Rocket Launch is an award-winning, full-service creative marketing and public relations agency based in Orange County, California. The agency creates programs, leverages opportunities, and solves behind-the-scenes challenges to help brands, products, or services reach new heights. Rocket Launch partners with organizations across industries, from startups to the world’s most recognized brands, launching brave ideas and delivering real results. For more information, visit rocketlaunchagency.com.

Media Contacts:

Dan Nasitka

dnasitka@rocketlaunchagency.com

(714) 694-7195

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/797f2cb8-23a5-4f02-8329-d9771121fb6c