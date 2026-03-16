Rapid Index Checker Launches: Bulk Google Index Checker Tool Verifies 200 URLs Per Second

New York, NY , March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Index Checker launched this month as a bulk Google index checker tool that verifies whether web pages appear in Google search results at a processing speed of 200 URLs per second.

Rapid Index Checker performs index checking via live SERP queries rather than delayed Google Search Console data. Google Search Console reports indexing status with a 3-4 day lag, meaning pages can drop from search results and lose organic traffic before GSC data reflects the change. Rapid Index Checker queries live search engine results and returns index status in real time, enabling SEO teams to detect de-indexing and respond before traffic losses compound.



Rapid Index Checker

Rapid Index Checker Monitors Whether Any URL Is Google Indexed

Rapid Index Checker runs bulk index checks to verify whether each URL appears as a Google indexed page in search results. Users checking Google index status paste URLs directly, import CSV files containing thousands of links, or sync XML sitemaps to monitor indexing status at scale.

Rapid Index Checker monitors URLs that Search Console cannot access. SEO teams use Rapid Index Checker for checking index status on external sites - including backlinks, guest posts, citations, and competitor pages - where GSC verification remains unavailable. Link builders verify whether backlink pages are indexed in Google before reporting link equity to clients. Technical SEO teams track whether competitor content reaches the search engine index across rival domains.

Rapid Index Checker Diagnostics Surface Indexing Issues Blocking Search Visibility

Rapid Index Checker runs indexability diagnostics on every checked page to identify issues preventing web pages from appearing in search engine results. The Rapid Index Checker diagnostics module detects four categories of indexing blockers:

Noindex meta tags instructing search engines not to index the page

Robots.txt disallow rules blocking Googlebot from crawling the URL

Redirect chains interrupting the crawl path before content loads

Canonical tag conflicts pointing Google indexing to alternate URLs

Rapid Index Checker displays diagnostic insights alongside index status for each webpage. SEO teams identify indexable-but-not-indexed URLs and submit those pages to third-party indexing tools directly from the checker tool dashboard. Rapid Index Checker tracks submission status over time and reports whether submitted URLs reach the Google index.

Rapid Index Checker Sends Alerts When Google Indexed Pages Drop from Search Results

Rapid Index Checker monitors indexed pages on automated schedules - hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly - and detects when pages indexed in Google drop from search results. Rapid Index Checker sends de-indexing notifications via email alerts, in-app notifications, or HMAC-signed webhooks when indexing status changes.

Rapid Index Checker stores historical index checking data for trend analysis and audit documentation. Free plan users retain 30 days of history. Business plan users retain 3 years of indexing status records, enabling SEO teams to track how Google indexing patterns shift during site migrations, content updates, and technical SEO audits.

Rapid Index Checker Processes Bulk Index Checks at 200 URLs Per Second

Rapid Index Checker processes index checks at 200 URLs per second, enabling users to check Google index status across large URL sets in minimal time. A 10,000-URL index checking job completes in under 50 seconds. A 100,000-URL bulk index check finishes in approximately 8 minutes.

Rapid Index Checker organizes URLs by project with tags and filters designed for ongoing index monitoring work. Users create unlimited projects and add unlimited URLs per project. Rapid Index Checker bills only for the index checks consumed each month, not for stored URLs or project count on most plans.

Rapid Index Checker Pricing Includes a Free Plan with 150 Monthly Index Checks

Rapid Index Checker offers a free tier with 150 index checks per month, 1 project, and 30-day history retention for users who need basic index checking without subscription costs.

Rapid Index Checker paid plans scale from Lite at $12/month with 3,000 index checks and 10 projects, to Pro at $39/month with 12,000 checks, 50 projects, API access, and indexability diagnostics. Team plans at $119/month include 40,000 checks, 150 projects, and 5 team member seats. Business plans at $279/month include 100,000 checks, 600 projects, 100 team members, and hourly sitemap auto-sync.

Rapid Index Checker Pro includes a 7-day free trial. Annual billing saves 2 months across all paid tiers.

Rapid Index Checker sells one-time credit packs for users exceeding monthly check limits. Credit packs start at $29 for 5,000 index checks, $59 for 12,000 checks, and $149 for 30,000 checks. Rapid Index Checker credits never expire and roll forward until users consume them.

Rapid Index Checker API Enables Programmatic Index Status Checking

Rapid Index Checker Pro and higher plans include REST API access for programmatic Google index checking. Developers integrate Rapid Index Checker API endpoints into SEO tools, content management systems, and automated workflows that need to check Google index status at scale.

Rapid Index Checker API returns JSON responses containing index status, diagnostic results, and historical checking data for each URL. Rapid Index Checker webhooks deliver signed event payloads with automatic retries for integration with Slack, Zapier, and internal monitoring tools.

Rapid Index Checker Serves SEO Teams Checking Google Index Status at Scale

Rapid Index Checker addresses SEO professionals, agencies, and website operators who need to check whether pages are Google indexed and monitor indexing status across time:

SEO agencies use Rapid Index Checker for checking Google index status across client websites and generating PDF reports showing which pages are indexed

Link builders use the bulk index checker to verify backlinks and guest post links appear in search engine results

Technical SEO teams run bulk Google index checks during site migrations to catch indexing issues before organic traffic drops

Content teams monitor whether new webpage content reaches the Google index and drives search traffic

Enterprise sites track Google indexed pages across thousands of URLs organized by category, template, or subdomain

Rapid Index Checker Chrome Extension Checks Index Status from Any Webpage

The Rapid Index Checker Chrome extension lets users check Google index status for any webpage directly from the browser toolbar without logging into the Rapid Index Checker dashboard. The Rapid Index Checker extension displays whether the current page is Google indexed and surfaces indexability issues in a single click. The extension is available in the Chrome Web Store. iOS and Android mobile apps are in development.

About Rapid Index Checker

Rapid Index Checker is a bulk Google index checker tool that verifies whether web pages, backlinks, and URLs are indexed in Google search results. Rapid Index Checker processes 200 URLs per second, runs indexability diagnostics, schedules automated index checking, and sends alerts when Google indexed pages drop from search engine results. SEO teams, agencies, and link builders use Rapid Index Checker to check Google index status for any URL - including third-party sites - without Search Console access.

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Rapid Index Checker

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https://rapidindexchecker.com/

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The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Various factors could cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements, including changes in general economic, business and political conditions, changes in the competitive landscape, regulatory initiatives and compliance with governmental regulations, and other factors not currently known or foreseeable. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release if our expectations or situations change, except as may be required by applicable laws.

Please consult our Rapid Index Checker for additional information and disclosures regarding the matters covered in this press release.

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