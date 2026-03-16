Questex’s Sensors Converge and EDGE AI FOUNDATION Announce Expanded Second-Year Partnership for 2026 Event

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge , North America’s leading event driving smarter, more connected systems, today announces its expanded second-year partnership with the EDGE AI FOUNDATION for the 2026 event taking place May 5–7, 2026, at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Building on the success of last year’s launch, the 2026 collaboration will feature a larger EDGE AI FOUNDATION Pavilion, a featured keynote presentation, and a high-impact panel session focused on real-world deployment of edge AI technologies across industries.

As AI continues shifting from the cloud to real-time, low-latency environments, edge intelligence has become a critical pillar in next-generation system design. The expanded partnership reinforces Sensors Converge’s commitment to advancing AI at the edge — where sensing, processing, connectivity, and power converge.

A Central Hub for Edge AI Innovation

The EDGE AI FOUNDATION Pavilion will once again serve as a show floor destination for engineers, system architects, product leaders, and semiconductor innovators exploring cutting-edge solutions in:

Real-time AI processing

Ultra-efficient machine learning

Neuromorphic computing

AI-enabled sensing platforms

Autonomous and robotics systems



Participating companies will showcase live demonstrations and interactive exhibits designed to accelerate adoption and practical implementation of edge AI technologies. Companies confirmed to date include:

Brainchip

Ceva

EDGE AI FOUNDATION

Emass/Nanoveu

EmbedUR

Himax Technologies

Innatera

Syntiant

Expanded Thought Leadership

In addition to the Pavilion, the 2026 partnership includes:

Featured Keynote Address – May 6 at 9:30 am

Pete Bernard, CEO, EDGE AI FOUNDATION will deliver a keynote address on “How Edge AI Will Save the World” which will explore the data, the market trends, and the key edge technology breakthroughs that will enable this new future.

Panel Session – May 7 at 1:00 pm

An expert-led discussion featuring industry pioneers exploring how edge AI is enabling autonomous robots, drones, and ground vehicles to perceive, reason, and act in complex, communication-constrained environments, highlighting advances in sensor fusion, real-time decision-making, and deployment challenges across industrial, emergency response, and defense applications.

Networking & Community Engagement

Dedicated networking opportunities will connect foundation members, exhibitors, and attendees with investors, OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and design engineers shaping the future of AI-driven systems.

David Drain, Show Director of Sensors Converge at Questex, said “Edge AI is no longer an emerging trend - it is a foundational technology shaping every intelligent system being built today. Expanding our partnership with the EDGE AI FOUNDATION allows us to bring deeper technical insight, stronger ecosystem collaboration, and practical deployment strategies directly to our audience of engineers and innovators.”

Pete Bernard, CEO of the EDGE AI FOUNDATION, added “Our continued collaboration with Sensors Converge strengthens the bridge between breakthrough AI research and real-world system design. The Pavilion, keynote, and executive programming will spotlight the leaders driving scalable, efficient AI at the edge across industries.”

The Industry’s Most Comprehensive Sensors Event

Sensors Converge 2026 will feature:

200+ exhibitors

100+ expert speakers

50+ educational sessions and workshops

Thousands of technologies spanning sensors, AI, embedded systems, connectivity, and power management

Together, Sensors Converge and the EDGE AI FOUNDATION are accelerating the design of smarter, faster, more autonomous systems.

Register Now

Sensors Converge takes place May 5–7, 2026 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

For more information or to register, visit:

www.sensorsconverge.com

For media registration, click here .

For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, contact Marian Sandberg at msandberg@questex.com .

About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge (www.sensorsconverge.com), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start over 40 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Experiential Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Sensors at www.fiercesensors.com .

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

About EDGE AI FOUNDATION

The EDGE AI FOUNDATION (a California-based 501c3) is the world’s largest community of edge AI developers, technology makers and academia, serving as the global hub for energy-efficient edge AI technologies. From tinyML to agentic AI, physical AI and neuromorphic computing, we're transforming AI at the network’s edge and uniting industry leaders and to drive innovation, solve global challenges, and democratize AI technologies. Learn more at www.edgeaifoundation.org

Sensors Converge Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

Head of Marketing

csoucy@questex.com