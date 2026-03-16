Mutuum Finance Announces Progress on Its DeFi Lending Protocol as TVL Surpasses $250M

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance has reported continued development progress on its decentralized lending protocol, with the platform’s V1 deployment on the Sepolia testnet surpassing $250 million in total value locked (TVL). The milestone reflects growing participation in the protocol’s testing environment as users explore its lending and borrowing mechanics ahead of wider deployment.





According to project data, the protocol’s native MUTM token is currently priced at $0.04, with the ecosystem surpassing 19,000 token holders and raising more than $20.8 million to date. The total supply of MUTM tokens is capped at 4 billion, establishing a fixed supply structure for the platform’s token economy.

Decentralized Lending and Borrowing Model

Mutuum Finance operates as a decentralized lending protocol where users can supply digital assets to liquidity pools and borrow against collateral. When assets are deposited, participants receive mtTokens, which represent their share of the pool. These tokens reflect the value of the deposited assets and gradually generate returns as borrowers pay interest on the funds they utilize.

For example, if a user supplies $20,000 in USDT to a lending pool with an average annual yield of around 7%, the position could generate roughly $1,400 in yield over a year, depending on borrowing demand and liquidity utilization.

mtTokens and Staking Rewards

In addition to generating yield from lending activity, mtTokens can also be staked within the platform. Users who stake their mtTokens become eligible to receive dividends in MUTM tokens, which serve as the native token of the Mutuum Finance ecosystem.

The reward distribution operates through a buy-and-distribute mechanism, where a portion of the fees generated by protocol activity is allocated to purchasing MUTM tokens from the open market. These tokens are then distributed to users who stake their mtTokens, linking lending activity within the protocol to token-based rewards.

Two Lending Structures: P2C and P2P

The platform supports two lending models: Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P).

Under the P2C structure, users deposit commonly used assets such as ETH or stablecoins into shared liquidity pools that borrowers can access. Interest rates in these pools adjust automatically based on pool utilization.

The P2P model introduces a more flexible framework where lenders and borrowers can negotiate loan terms directly. This includes setting interest rates, collateral types, and loan duration, allowing participants to structure customized lending agreements. The model can also support a wider range of digital assets, including more volatile tokens such as Dogecoin (DOGE) or Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Testnet Deployment and Core Features

The protocol’s V1 deployment on the Sepolia testnet allows users to interact with the platform in a testing environment using testnet tokens. This setup enables participants to explore the system’s functionality while the development team continues refining the protocol.

The current version includes several core components of the lending system:

mtTokens – Tokens minted when users supply assets to liquidity pools. They represent a user’s share of deposited funds and accumulate yield as borrowers pay interest.

– Tokens minted when users supply assets to liquidity pools. They represent a user’s share of deposited funds and accumulate yield as borrowers pay interest. Debt Tokens – Tokens issued when users borrow assets, tracking the borrowed amount along with the interest accrued.

– Tokens issued when users borrow assets, tracking the borrowed amount along with the interest accrued. Stability Factor – A risk metric used to monitor the safety level of borrowing positions relative to collateral value.

– A risk metric used to monitor the safety level of borrowing positions relative to collateral value. Safe Mode Borrow Presets – Predefined borrowing profiles that allow users to select different risk levels when opening a position.

– Predefined borrowing profiles that allow users to select different risk levels when opening a position. Automated Liquidator Bot – A system that monitors collateral levels and initiates liquidations if positions fall below required thresholds.





The lending and borrowing smart contracts supporting the protocol were also reviewed through an independent audit conducted by Halborn, a blockchain security firm that has audited major crypto projects including Ripple (XRP).

Future Ecosystem Development

Beyond the current protocol features, Mutuum Finance has outlined several additional components planned for its ecosystem. These include the launch of an overcollateralized stablecoin, multichain expansion, and potential Layer-2 integrations aimed at improving scalability and reducing transaction costs.

As development continues, the protocol’s testnet activity and growing TVL indicate increasing engagement from users exploring decentralized lending mechanisms within the Mutuum Finance ecosystem.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com