International Military Exercise Cooperación 11 Projects Mato Grosso do Sul Across the Continent and Consolidates Zigurats, Dakila’s Headquarters, as a Strategic Base

SÃO PAULO, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dakila Pesquisas strengthens its strategic position by integrating the preparations for the 11th Cooperación Exercise, one of the largest multinational military trainings focused on humanitarian assistance in the Americas. A Brazilian Air Force (FAB) aircraft carried out a technical landing in Zigurats, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, home to Dakila Pesquisas, to assess the infrastructure that will support the activities of the training promoted by the System of Cooperation among the American Air Forces (SICOFAA).

Training brings together international delegations to simulate humanitarian air operations

Watch the full video of this operation on the official Dakila Pesquisas account at the following link .

The exercise brings together delegations from several countries across the continent and focuses on coordinated responses to emergency situations such as natural disasters, rescue operations, and wildfire suppression. The technical visit allowed military personnel to evaluate the operational conditions of the site that will support the training activities until March 27.

Zigurats houses the first vertiport in the region, prepared to receive helicopters and next-generation aircraft, including electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles, known as eVTOLs, popularly referred to as flying cars. The infrastructure installed at Dakila impressed the military due to its robustness, logistical capacity, and potential to support complex large-scale operations.

On March 22 and 23, a new mission is expected to return to the site with 16 military representatives from 16 countries, who will conduct reconnaissance activities, technical visits, and tactical cooperation exercises, including simulations of rescue operations and wildfire response. For Urandir Fernandes de Oliveira, president of Dakila Pesquisas, the collaboration with the Armed Forces represents a significant milestone.

“Dakila was approached by the Army, which demonstrates recognition of the seriousness of the work we have been developing. This partnership highlights the relevance of our infrastructure. Dakila is always available to serve the country and the Armed Forces, especially in initiatives that strengthen cooperation and humanitarian assistance,” he stated.

With the realization of Exercise Cooperación XI, Mato Grosso do Sul becomes one of the main international mobilization hubs for humanitarian assistance operations in the Americas. The training brings together air forces from multiple countries in a joint effort aimed at protecting lives and responding to major emergencies. Within this context, Dakila Pesquisas becomes part of the support structure for this multinational operation, reaffirming its longstanding commitment to initiatives that mobilize knowledge, organization, and solidarity in service of society and nations.

A well-known field of study connected to the research conducted by Dakila involves the so-called Peabiru Path, an ancient network of pre-Columbian trails that is believed to have connected regions of the Brazilian coast to the interior of the South American continent, reaching areas near the Andes. The research seeks to understand the historical extent of this route, its possible use by Indigenous peoples, and the cultural impact these paths may have had on the formation of civilizations across the continent. To accomplish this, researchers use historical surveys, geographic analysis, studies of ancient maps, and field observations carried out in different Brazilian states and neighboring countries.

Another important axis of Dakila’s activities involves the study of natural and astronomical phenomena. Researchers associated with the group investigate celestial patterns, astronomical cycles, and their possible relationship with ancient human cultures. This approach aims to understand how different civilizations observed the sky throughout history and how this knowledge may have influenced cultural practices, calendars, and navigation or orientation systems.

In addition to scientific and historical investigations, Dakila also develops initiatives related to technological innovation and the dissemination of knowledge. The ecosystem includes projects focused on science communication, editorial production, the development of experimental technologies, and the creation of educational content for audiences interested in science, history, and exploration of knowledge. Events, researcher meetings, and audiovisual productions are also part of the strategies used to share study results and encourage debate about new hypotheses and interpretations of the past.

The importance of Dakila Pesquisas in the scientific and cultural research landscape is mainly associated with its interdisciplinary character and its effort to explore topics that do not always receive attention within traditional academic circuits. By bringing together researchers from different backgrounds and encouraging the investigation of historical, geographical, and scientific hypotheses in an integrated manner, the organization seeks to broaden the scope of discussion about the history of civilizations, the geographic configuration of the planet, and possibilities for technological innovation.

In this way, Dakila Pesquisas presents itself as an ecosystem for research and knowledge production that aims to stimulate new scientific approaches, promote studies on the history of the Americas, and encourage dialogue among different fields of knowledge. Through its research, expeditions, and educational initiatives, the institution contributes to expanding public interest in science, history, and the ongoing search for new interpretations about the world and the trajectory of humanity.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94eeaedd-11b3-4711-8597-c5e7aab805b0



