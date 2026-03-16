Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from March 9 to March 13, 2026

 | Source: Rexel Développement SAS Rexel Développement SAS

RELEASE

                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM MARCH 9 TO MARCH 13, 2026

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 9 to March 13, 2026:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
Rexel969500N6AVPA51648T622026-03-09FR001045120330,00032.540722XPAR
Rexel969500N6AVPA51648T622026-03-10FR001045120325,00033.717766XPAR
Rexel969500N6AVPA51648T622026-03-11FR001045120325,00033.516624XPAR
Rexel969500N6AVPA51648T622026-03-12FR001045120325,00033.780324XPAR
Rexel969500N6AVPA51648T622026-03-13FR001045120325,00033.375694XPAR
   TOTAL130,00033.353707 

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Disclosure of trading in own shares from March 9 to 13, 2026
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