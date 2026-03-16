Societe Generale: Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buy-back programme

INFORMATION REGARDING EXECUTED TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

Regulated Information

Paris, 16 March 2026

As of 13 March 2026, Societe Generale has completed 88.7% of the share buy-back related to the 2025 ordinary distribution announced on 6 February 2026*.

The purchases performed** from 9 to 13 March 2026 are described below.

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

* Societe Generale announced on 6 February 2026 the launch of a EUR 1,462m share buy-back on 9 February 2026.

** The purchases have been performed based on the description of the share buy-back programme published on 21 November 2025 relating to the 19th resolution of the Combined general meeting of shareholders of 20 May 2025.





Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period : From 9 to 13 March 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (€) Market (MIC code) SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 9-Mar-26 FR0000130809 416,681 64.6283 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 9-Mar-26 FR0000130809 222,213 64.6229 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 9-Mar-26 FR0000130809 35,147 64.6133 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 9-Mar-26 FR0000130809 39,193 64.6291 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10-Mar-26 FR0000130809 423,199 68.5372 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10-Mar-26 FR0000130809 223,601 68.5404 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10-Mar-26 FR0000130809 35,420 68.5450 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10-Mar-26 FR0000130809 40,015 68.5421 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11-Mar-26 FR0000130809 715,687 67.9579 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11-Mar-26 FR0000130809 368,753 68.0383 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11-Mar-26 FR0000130809 58,448 68.0280 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11-Mar-26 FR0000130809 65,910 68.0520 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12-Mar-26 FR0000130809 718,999 66.1359 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12-Mar-26 FR0000130809 368,616 66.2141 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12-Mar-26 FR0000130809 57,930 66.2764 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12-Mar-26 FR0000130809 64,855 66.2200 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13-Mar-26 FR0000130809 735,775 64.6514 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13-Mar-26 FR0000130809 378,068 64.6608 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13-Mar-26 FR0000130809 59,258 64.6748 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13-Mar-26 FR0000130809 65,099 64.6699 AQEU TOTAL 5,092,867 66.3541

Societe Generale



Societe Generale is a top-tier European Bank with around 110,000 employees serving 27 million clients in 58 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for over 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.



The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.

with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank. Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.

a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG. Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.





Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

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