Rainbow Restoration of Chesapeake to Hold Ribbon-Cutting March 25, Reinforcing Community Commitment and Professional Restoration Standards

Chesapeake, VA, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rainbow Restoration of Chesapeake will hold an official ribbon-cutting on March 25, 2026, marking a milestone for the locally owned restoration firm and underscoring its role as a Chesapeake restoration expert for homeowners and businesses across the region.

Rainbow Restoration of Chesapeake - Team

The event comes as demand for timely, professional recovery services rises during seasonal storms and as aging building systems across South Hampton Roads require repair. Owner Crystal Armstead said the ceremony is intended to demonstrate the company’s commitment to its code of values and to the residents and organizations it serves.

“I am grateful to our team and to the entire Hampton Roads community for their trust,” said Armstead. “We opened this business to serve our neighbors with integrity and care to be the most trusted restoration company Chesapeake, Suffolk, Portsmouth, and the Kempsville area of Virginia Beach has to offer. This ribbon-cutting honors the hard work of our crew and reaffirms our promise to respond quickly and restore properties with respect.”

Crystal Armstead and her wife attribute their entry into the restoration business to their father, a retired military veteran whose example of duty, discipline and service shaped the company’s culture. That legacy guides Rainbow Restoration of Chesapeake’s emphasis on accountability, respectful customer care and dependable response when homeowners and businesses face disruption.

Rainbow Restoration of Chesapeake provides comprehensive residential and commercial restoration and specialty cleaning, including top-rated water damage restoration, mold removal and remediation, fire and smoke restoration, odor removal and deodorization, hoarding and trauma-scene cleanup, commercial carpet and specialty cleaning, and reconstruction coordination.

The company serves Chesapeake and surrounding communities, including Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, Great Bridge, Western Branch, Indian River, Greenbrier, Pleasant Grove and beyond, positioning itself as a local partner for recovery across the Tidewater region.

Residents and property managers rely on Rainbow Restoration of Chesapeake for same-day emergency response, clear claims communication and a trained, experienced workforce. The locally operated company is fully bonded and insured, follows industry best practices and maintains close partnerships with insurance carriers, contractors and regional vendors to ensure coordinated, timely recoveries. As a top-rated restoration service Chesapeake customers choose, the company emphasizes transparent pricing and technician certification.

“As a Chesapeake restoration expert, our goal is to earn and keep our customers’ trust through consistent workmanship and practical solutions,” Crystal Armstead said. “Looking ahead, we’ll continue to expand our capabilities, create local jobs, and strengthen community partnerships so we can support more households and businesses across the region.”

Rainbow Restoration of Chesapeake contributes to the local economy by hiring locally, contracting with regional suppliers and supporting veteran and community organizations through volunteer work and sponsorships. The company’s vendor relationships and established processes help ensure continuity of service for customers navigating insurance claims and restoration timelines.

For RSVP or media inquiries about the March 25th ribbon-cutting, or to request immediate assistance from a top-rated restoration service Chesapeake residents trust, contact Rainbow Restoration of Chesapeake at 757-994-8242 or visit https://rainbowrestores.com/chesapeake. The team offers same-day emergency response and 24/7 availability.

Event details Date: March 25, 2026

Location: 808 Port Centre parkway Portsmouth, VA 23704

Time: 11 a.m.

Rainbow Restoration of Chesapeake - Team

About Rainbow Restoration of Chesapeake

Founded in 2022, Rainbow Restoration of Chesapeake is a locally owned and operated business providing residential and commercial restoration services, including top-rated water damage restoration, mold remediation, fire and smoke restoration, trauma and hoarding cleanup, deodorization, and specialty cleaning. The company is committed to professionalism, clear communication, and community-centered service. Backed by the Neighborly Done Right Promise®, Rainbow Restoration of Chesapeake guarantees excellent customer service and top-quality workmanship—ensuring every job is done right.

Press Inquiries

Crystal Armstead, Owner

Rainbow Restoration of Chesapeake

Address: 2973 S. Military Hwy., #103, Chesapeake, VA 23323

Phone: 757-994-8242

Email: chesapeake [at] rainbowrestores.com

Website: https://rainbowrestores.com/chesapeake