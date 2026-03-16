Hudson Expands AI-Driven Contract Automation to Help Financial Institutions Provide Better Treasury Management Services to Their Clients

New York, NY, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The finance industry may be crowded, but competition isn’t what’s keeping many financial institutions from scaling. Manual processes are.

Even in the AI era, financial service sector employees spend significant time on repetitive tasks that could be automated. This creates a drag on their productivity and speed, ultimately leaving opportunities on the table.

How much of a costly burden have human-driven processes become? While it depends on the business, some general estimates suggest that professionals spend about half their days on burdensome responsibilities that could be automated. That’s a tremendous amount of waste that can hinder a bank or credit union’s ability to scale and is a clear opportunity to automate routine work so employees can focus on strategic, revenue-generating activities.

However, there’s good news: McKinsey reporting shows that merely adding generative AI tools into the mix could unlock up to $340 billion in revenue for financial entities. And the newly expanded AI-fueled contract automation solution from Hudson Technology Systems promises to push up that number much further.

Nimble and sophisticated AI for modern financial institutions

Hudson’s core product is a platform designed to automate most of the manual treasury processes currently bogging down financial organizations and their team members. Because the movement of money has become more complicated, eliminating the need for manual intervention during repetitive tasks overcomes several key challenges faced by banks and credit unions.

Take human error, for instance. Faced with so many moving parts (as well as manual manipulation and outdated copy-paste tasks), employees can quickly make mistakes. Those mistakes can spill over into untold wasted dollars, ultimately affecting a financial institution’s bottom line and pulling valuable time and talent away from the revenue-generating activities that drive growth.

Another issue relates to the growing documentation intricacies involved in financial agreements. Many agreements include dozens of clauses, contracts, and conditions. Keeping track of their nuances (e.g., when to make payouts and to which parties) can be time-consuming and confusing, especially if there are more than 3 people working on a client. And for financial institutions juggling thousands of agreements, the concerns only become amplified.

The Hudson AI-based solution solves these and other challenges by offering a platform to organize and manage standard treasury workflows and payments. Hudson's platform was originally engineered as a workflow orchestration layer that sits on top of a bank or credit union’s core, to help banks offer a better treasury product to their clients with more complex money movement needs. Recently, the platform’s capabilities have been broadened to offer contract ingestion and conditional logic mapping, fund tracking, fraud detection, and real-time reconciliation.

By working with Hudson, a financial organization can become more of a partner than a bank to their bigger, more complex clients. Instead of simply reacting to a client’s immediate needs and problems, finance teams can get ahead by really understanding how their client’s money moves and providing a treasury service that will put them in the same league as the big banks. Bankers will also have more time to focus on relationships and innovation, rather than worry about broken formulas or missed deadlines.

Future-proof financial tech

Once in place, Hudson’s product doesn’t merely allow financial organizations to eliminate complex workflows. It also makes way for more business.

Igor Ulis, the co-founder and GM of Hudson Technology Systems, explains why: “Banks and credit unions have historically found it difficult to unlock and operationalize the data trapped in contracts,” Ulis says.

“With Hudson, they get a solution constructed to help them grow their deposits, win and retain commercial clients, and support the most sophisticated cash-management and treasury needs. It’s the strategic, industry-tailored banking tech stack piece that’s been missing.”

In an era where banks and credit unions have to navigate moving billions of dollars every year, increasing compliance considerations, and increased complexity, Hudson’s contract intelligence and payments platform opens a runway for all financial institutions to grow their deposits quickly, with minimum risk. It’s the right product for banks and credit unions that have commercial clients with more bespoke treasury needs, are focused on white-glove servicing, and want to remain at the leading edge of their sector.

About Hudson

Hudson Technology Systems is a contract intelligence and payments platform built for banks and credit unions that want to offer better treasury services to their corporate clients. Hudson sits alongside a financial institution's existing core, automating the workflows it was never designed to handle — contract ingestion, conditional money movement, funds tracking, and real-time reconciliation. Originally built to manage billions in consumer credit payments, Hudson now serves financial institutions across commercial lending, treasury management, and specialty finance. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in New York.

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