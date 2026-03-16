Mr. Electric of Winter Park Celebrates 250 Rave Google Reviews, Maintaining a Stunning 5-Star Rating

Winter Park, FL, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Electric of Winter Park is pleased to announce a significant milestone: the company has reached 250 positive reviews on Google, a testament to its commitment to quality service in the electrical industry. As demand for reliable electrical repair in Winter Park and surrounding areas continues to grow, this achievement highlights the company’s dedication to customer satisfaction and excellence.

Mr. Electric of Winter Park - Josh Mikels

“We are grateful to our dedicated team and the supportive community of Winter Park,” said Josh Mikels, owner of Mr. Electric of Winter Park. “We aim to be the best electrician Winter Park has to offer, and this recognition reflects our commitment to serving our customers with integrity and professionalism.”

In addition to this milestone, Josh Mikels is celebrating the sixth anniversary of the Winter Garden location, which has reached 900 Google Reviews while maintaining a perfect 5-star rating. This impressive record emphasizes the company's focus on delivering exceptional electrical repairs, installations, and upgrades.

Mr. Electric of Winter Park provides a wide range of services, including panel replacements in Winter Park, EV charger installations, and portable generator installations. The company is committed to addressing every electrical need a homeowner might have, from surge protection to dedicated circuits, ensuring that each service is performed with precision and care.

The company proudly serves homeowners across Winter Park and its neighboring communities, including Maitland, Casselberry, Altamonte Springs, Baldwin Park, Orlando, Longwood, Oviedo, and beyond. With same-day responses and an average of over 10 years of experience, customers can trust that their electrical needs will be handled by a fully bonded, licensed, and insured team of skilled professionals.

“Trust and reliability are essential to our business,” Mikels added. “As we continue to expand our services, we remain committed to providing the highest level of service to our customers and the community.”

Mr. Electric of Winter Park not only focuses on excellent service but also aims to positively impact the local economy by creating jobs and fostering partnerships with local vendors. The company’s experienced, fully insured workforce is dedicated to ensuring every project meets the highest standards of safety and quality.

For reliable and professional electrical services, contact Mr. Electric of Winter Park at 407-917-6442 or visit https://mrelectric.com/winter-park. Discover why they are the top-rated electrician Winter Park residents trust for all their electrical needs.

Mr. Electric of Winter Park - Team

About Mr. Electric of Winter Park

Mr. Electric of Winter Park is a leading service provider of residential and commercial electrical repairs, dedicated to customer satisfaction, safety, and energy efficiency. Part of the Neighborly franchise, the company offers a wide range of electrical services, from panel replacements and EV charger installations to portable generators and surge protection. With a strong commitment to quality, Mr. Electric serves Winter Park and surrounding communities, including Maitland, Casselberry, Altamonte Springs, and beyond, ensuring every electrical need is met with professionalism and care.

Press Inquiries

Josh Mikels, Owner

Mr. Electric of Winter Park

Phone: (407) 917-6442

Email: josh.mikels [at] mrelectric.com

Address: 2431 Aloma Ave Ste 124, Winter Park, FL 32792, United States