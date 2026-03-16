Mr. Appliance of Indianapolis Reaches 900 Google Reviews, Maintaining a 4.6-Star Rating

Indianapolis, IN, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Appliance of Indianapolis is proud to announce a significant achievement: reaching 900 Google Reviews while maintaining a solid 4.6-star rating. This milestone highlights the increasing demand for reliable residential and commercial appliance repair services in the Indianapolis area.

Mr. Appliance of Indianapolis

Scott van Willigen, co-owner of Mr. Appliance of Indianapolis, expressed his gratitude for the support received from both the community and his team. “This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff and the trust our customers place in us. We aim to deliver the best appliance repair Indianapolis has to offer, and we are committed to maintaining that standard,” he said.

As a leading Indianapolis appliance repair specialist, Mr. Appliance provides a comprehensive range of services, including refrigerator repair, dryer repair, washing machine repair, and oven repair. The company serves not only Indianapolis but also neighboring communities, including Brownsburg, Carmel, Fishers, Greenwood, Noblesville, and beyond.

“Our team prides itself on our quick response times and extensive experience,” van Willigen added. “Being experienced, fully bonded and insured allows us to handle our customers’ appliance repair needs with professionalism and care. Our goal is to deliver the most reliable appliance repair Indianapolis residents can count on.”

Looking ahead, van Willigen emphasized a commitment to growth and reliability. “We are dedicated to expanding our services while continuing to earn the trust our customers have placed in us. Our vision is to be the go-to name for Indianapolis appliance repair, ensuring exceptional service for every household in our community.”

Mr. Appliance of Indianapolis boasts a skilled workforce of experienced technicians, all fully insured and bonded. The company not only creates local jobs but also fosters partnerships with vendors, positively impacting the local economy.

For reliable, efficient appliance repair services, contact Mr. Appliance of Indianapolis at 317-483-0602 or visit https://www.mrappliance.com/indianapolis to learn more about the range of appliance repair services available in the area.

About Mr. Appliance of Indianapolis

Mr. Appliance of Indianapolis specializes in repairing and maintaining all major residential and commercial appliances, focusing on brands such as LG, Bosch, Thermador, Gaggenau, Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Asco. Committed to quality service, upfront pricing, and customer convenience, Mr. Appliance operates under the Neighborly Done Right Promise®, ensuring that customers receive expert service they can trust.

Press Inquiries

Mr. Appliance of Indianapolis

Scott van Willigen, owner

Phone: (317) 483-0602

Address: 3815 River Crossing Pkwy, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240, United States

Email: indianapolis [at] mrappliance.com

Website: https://www.mrappliance.com/indianapolis