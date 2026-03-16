Jury Returns Sweeping Trade Secret Verdict in First Texas Business Court Trial in Austin

Austin, TX, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a two-week jury trial in the Texas Business Court, Third Division, a twelve-person Austin jury returned a comprehensive verdict in favor of ES3 Minerals, LLC, finding three former senior executives and their competing entity willfully and maliciously misappropriated ES3’s proprietary system for acquiring and selling mineral rights in Texas. The jury valued ES3’s integrated trade secrets at over $40 million and unanimously awarded $9 million in exemplary damages.

The case, ES3 Minerals, LLC v. Kreines, Ryan, LMP, et al., Cause No. 24-BC03B-0005, was tried from February 24 through March 9, 2026, before the Honorable Judge Sweeten presiding over the Third Division of the Texas Business Court.

The Boulette Golden & Marin trial team was led by Michael Marin, with Steven Garrett, Tori Bell, and Taylor Graham serving as trial counsel and Jason Boulette serving as litigation advisor. Appellate counsel Ryan Clinton and Laine Weatherford of Hunton Andrews Kurth supported the trial team throughout the proceedings.

The jury found defendants Nicholas Kreines, David Ryan, and Jettie Rangel (Jennings) — who served as ES3’s Vice President of Business Development, Vice President of Acquisitions, and lead analyst, respectively — acted in concert to replicate ES3’s proprietary business system while Kreines was employed by ES3. The jury found the defendants used ES3’s five trade secrets to launch a competing mineral brokerage, Liberty Mineral Partners (LMP), which generated over $20 million in revenue in approximately the first eight months of its operation using ES3’s trade secrets.

The jury further found every defendant misappropriated every identified trade secret willfully and maliciously — a finding that was unanimous among all twelve jurors.

Among the most compelling evidence at trial, ES3’s software engineering expert testified the defendants’ competing software — called “Gold Digger” — plagiarized ES3’s Rainmaker software platform, noting specific details he testified were as improbable as winning the Powerball lottery three times in a row.

The jury’s damages findings spanned multiple categories. The jury’s $40 million valuation of ES3’s integrated trade secret system was supported by expert testimony from Dr. M. Ray Perryman, one of the most respected economists in Texas. Exemplary damages of $2 million were assessed against each of four defendants, with $1 million against a fifth, totaling $9 million.

This was the first jury trial in the Texas Business Court, Third Division, which hears complex commercial disputes and handled the case efficiently and effectively from removal from Travis County district court to a jury verdict in under 15 months.

Beyond trade secret misappropriation, the jury also found Kreines liable for breach of fiduciary duty in connection with his secret involvement in developing LMP’s competing software and facilitating LMP transactions while still serving as ES3’s Vice President of Business Development. The jury found all defendants engaged in a civil conspiracy to breach Kreines’s fiduciary duties, and found LMP and Ryan liable for intentional interference with ES3’s employee agreements. The jury also found Kreines and Ryan violated their confidentiality agreements and that Kreines transferred assets with the actual intent to hinder, delay, and defraud ES3.

“This verdict sends a clear message that Texas courts and Texas juries will hold employees accountable when they misappropriate their employer’s most valuable assets,” said Michael Marin, lead trial counsel for ES3 Minerals. “Trey Stanton built something genuinely innovative at ES3, a proprietary system that allowed a bootstrapped company with no outside funding to compete with private-equity-backed rivals in one of the most competitive markets in the energy sector. When his most trusted people took that system and used it against him, the jury saw through it and returned a verdict that held every defendant accountable.”

The case is among the first major trade secret jury verdicts rendered in the Texas Business Court, which was established to provide a specialized forum for complex commercial disputes. The trial proceeded from filing to verdict in under two years.

The Court will enter final judgment on the jury’s findings and is expected to address post-trial motions and potential injunctive relief in the coming weeks.



About Boulette Golden & Marin L.L.P.

Boulette Golden & Marin LLP is an Austin-based litigation firm with a focus on complex commercial disputes, trade secret and noncompete litigation, employment law, and corporate immigration. The firm represents businesses, executives, and high-net-worth individuals in high-stakes litigation across Texas state and federal courts, including the Texas Business Court. For more information, please visit www.boulettegolden.com.