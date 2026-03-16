Capitale Hosts the 12th Annual Algemeiner Jewish 100 Gala Welcoming Argentine President Javier Milei

New York, NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, March 9, New York City’s historic event venue Capitale had the honor of hosting the 12th Annual Algemeiner Jewish 100 Gala, welcoming distinguished guests from across politics, culture, and global leadership. Among the evening’s notable attendees was Argentine President Javier Milei, who joined honorees and guests celebrating individuals who have made a profound impact on Jewish life around the world.

President Javier Milei at Capitale, Courtesy of Fotobuddy Photography

The annual gala celebrates The Algemeiner’s “J100” list, recognizing 100 individuals, both Jewish and non-Jewish, whose leadership, advocacy, creativity, and courage have positively influenced Jewish life over the past year. The evening brought together prominent figures from government, business, media, and the arts to recognize those whose work has strengthened Jewish communities globally during a year marked by significant challenges.

For Capitale, hosting the prestigious gathering was both a privilege and a meaningful moment as the venue continues to welcome a new wave of high-profile cultural, philanthropic, and VIP events following its recent reopening under new ownership.

“This event reflects exactly the type of impactful and globally significant gathering Capitale was designed to host,” said Ilya Zavolun, proprietor of the venue. “We are honored to welcome organizations like The Algemeiner and leaders from around the world into this historic space as it continues its next chapter.”

President Javier Milei at Capitale, Courtesy of Fotobuddy Photography

This year’s gala carried particular significance as the Jewish world reflected on a year of global uncertainty. The J100 list highlights individuals whose actions helped support Jewish communities, strengthen international dialogue, and promote resilience and solidarity during a pivotal moment in modern Jewish history.

Located in the landmark former Bowery Savings Bank building, Capitale remains one of New York City’s most iconic event spaces. Its grand Beaux-Arts architecture, defined by soaring ceilings, marble columns, and historic detailing, provided a dramatic backdrop for the evening’s celebration. The private cocktail reception was held in the Second Floor Gallery Room, reserved for press and VIPs before the event commenced.

The Algemeiner Jewish 100 Gala once again demonstrated New York City’s role as a global crossroads for leadership, culture, and dialogue. With figures such as President Milei in attendance alongside honorees and international guests, the evening highlighted the continued importance of recognizing individuals whose work strengthens Jewish life and fosters international understanding.

Image Courtesy of Capitale

About Capitale

Capitale is a historic luxury event venue located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side in the former Bowery Savings Bank building. Known for its Beaux-Arts architecture, soaring ceilings, and grand marble interiors, the venue offers approximately 14,000 square feet of versatile event space for weddings, galas, corporate events, fashion shows, and private celebrations. Capitale provides award-winning catering, full bar services, and a dedicated events team to ensure seamless execution and unforgettable experiences.

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