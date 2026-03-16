Kinectrics Selected as Design & Fabrication Partner for UKAEA-Eni Tritium Loop Facility

TORONTO, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinectrics, a division of BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), announced today its selection by the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and Global Energy Tech company Eni to be the design and fabrication partner for the UKAEA-Eni H3AT (pronounced ‘HEAT’) Tritium Loop Facility, which is expected to be the world’s largest and most advanced tritium fuel cycle facility when it is fully commissioned in 2030.

Kinectrics brings decades of experience with tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen, that is an essential fuel for future fusion power plants. This expertise includes systems engineering, safety and regulatory compliance, a vertically integrated delivery model, in-house tritium infrastructure, and existing knowledge in fusion fuel cycle systems.

This collaboration complements UKAEA’s world-leading fusion research capabilities and Eni’s experience of delivering industrial scale plants. Together, the team will accelerate innovation in tritium technologies for the UKAEA-Eni H3AT Tritium Loop Facility, a key international experimental user facility designed to lead the development of tritium technologies for fusion power plants.

Collectively, this team aims to solve challenges in the design, manufacturing, testing and delivery of fusion fuel cycles, to develop safe and commercially viable fusion energy. The recovery and reuse of tritium will be central to the supply and generation of the fuel in future fusion power plants.

As the design and fabrication partner, Kinectrics will utilize its specialized facilities and experts at the Toronto headquarters to support UKAEA and Eni with developing and integrating critical tritium-handling technologies, including:

Atmospheric Detritiation System (ADS): Recovers tritium from gas waste streams to minimise release to the atmosphere

Water Detritiation System (WDS): Recovers tritium from tritiated water

Gloveboxes: Containing developmental equipment, each glovebox is unique and requires high-performing containment to safely handle tritium and protect workers from contamination.





The Government of Canada recently announced investments of up to $15 million from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) and Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN) to support Kinectrics’ public-private collaboration on the UK Atomic Energy Authority–Eni H3AT loop tritium facility.

Nisa Halsey, vice president of Nuclear Equipment and Tooling at Kinectrics, said:

“As the fusion industry matures, the H3AT facility will become critical infrastructure to optimize the fusion fuel cycle. Kinectrics brings decades of experience as an OEM of specialized equipment for the fission industry and expertise in supplying complex isotopic process systems through rigorous engineering and manufacturing excellence. The Kinectrics team is proud to collaborate with outstanding, global partners like UKAEA and Eni to deliver the H3AT Tritium Loop Facility and support the advancement of fusion energy technology.”

Sarah Clark, Director of Tritium Fuel Cycle Division at UKAEA and UKAEA-Eni H3AT Tritium Loop Facility sponsor, said:

“We are delighted that Kinectrics will join our integrated project team as the H3AT Tritium Loop Facility’s fabrication partner. Having the right partners is essential for H3AT’s design and development to be successful, and Kinectrics’ experience with tritium, fusion and adjacent sectors complements what we already have from UKAEA and Eni. This multinational collaboration will further develop Culham Campus and the UK more widely as an unrivalled location for fusion energy research and development.”

Francesca Ferrazza, Head of Magnetic Fusion Initiatives, Eni, said:

“Eni supports the development of fusion energy as a breakthrough in the energy transition path. This international partnership reinforces the status of the H3AT facility bringing together world class experts to meet crucial technical objectives related to the tritium fuel cycle and extends Eni’s commitment to the industrialization of fusion energy.”

The Honourable Evan Solomon Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, said:

“Southern Ontario’s world-class resources, manufacturers, innovators and skilled workforce continue to set our country apart as a leader in the clean energy economy. This investment in Kinectrics will advance cutting-edge tritium infrastructure that supports the safe development of clean fusion energy, protects workers and communities, and positions Ontario’s growing nuclear sector for global success.”

The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, said:

“Supporting Kinectrics’ contribution to the UKAEA-Eni H3AT Tritium Loop Facility demonstrates how Canadian nuclear expertise and innovation are playing a key role in our government’s plan to diversify our trade relationships and be a clean energy superpower.”

The selection of Kinectrics builds on partnerships between Canada and the UK on fusion energy.

The UKAEA-Eni H3AT Tritium Loop Facility, located at Culham Campus in Oxfordshire, is expected to be complete in 2028, strengthening UKAEA’s position as the world’s leading hub for fusion energy research and development.

More information about the UKAEA-Eni H3AT Tritium Loop Facility can be found here: https://www.ukaea.org/news/eni-and-ukaea-to-build-tritium-fuel-cycle-facility/

Forward-Looking Statements

BWXT cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the performance, timing, impact and value, to the extent contract value can be viewed as an indicator of future revenues, of the contract for Kinectrics to be the fabrication partner for the UKAEA-Eni H3AT Tritium Loop Facility and the award or exercise of any contract options or orders. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, modification or termination of the contract and delays. If one or more of these or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see BWXT’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

About Kinectrics

Kinectrics, a division of BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), is a category leader in providing lifecycle management services to the electricity industry. Trusted by clients worldwide, Kinectrics’ expertise in engineering, inspection, and certification is backed by a diverse array of independent laboratory and testing facilities, a fleet of field inspection equipment, and an award-winning team of over 1,300 engineers and technical experts. Kinectrics is also a trusted nuclear OEM and lifecycle partner, that provides design, manufacturing, testing, and qualification services for complex nuclear systems and equipment worldwide.

Learn more about Kinectrics

About the UKAEA

The United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) is the UK's national fusion energy research organisation. We are an executive non-departmental public body of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

UKAEA’s mission is to lead the delivery of sustainable fusion energy and maximise the scientific and economic benefit. We do this by being technical experts, partnering with companies and the international research community.

At the core of UKAEA’s efforts is the operation of world-leading facilities that build a comprehensive knowledge base for fusion energy. By addressing and solving the challenges across the full lifecycle of fusion, and integrating solutions from various disciplines, we establish technical centres of excellence that serve as the foundation for future fusion power plant programmes.

UKAEA collaborates with its partners to develop fusion power plants by providing access to our skills, facilities and expertise. UKAEA owns UK Industrial Fusion Solutions (UKIFS) on behalf of the UK government. Through UKIFS, we’re spearheading the Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP) programme to design and build the UK’s first prototype fusion energy power plant in Nottinghamshire.

To grow the fusion ecosystem, UKAEA focuses on cultivating skilled talent, growing the fusion industry and creating ‘innovation clusters’. We actively seek opportunities to advance fusion technologies and communicate its vast potential to stakeholders and the public alike to accelerate fusion energy’s future – the energy of tomorrow we need today.

Learn more about the UKAEA

About Eni

Eni supports a just energy transition, promoting efficient and more sustainable access to energy resources. Eni places innovation at the centre of its strategic vision and it has transformed the businesses by investing significantly in research, development, and the implementation of technologies to progressively decarbonising its energy mix and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Learn more about Eni

About FedDev Ontario

Since 2009, the Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario , has worked to advance and diversify the southern Ontario economy through funding opportunities and business services that support innovation, growth and job creation in Canada’s most populous region. The Agency has delivered impressive results, which can be seen in southern Ontario businesses that are creating innovative technologies, improving productivity, growing revenues, creating jobs, and in the economic advancement of communities across the region. Learn more about the impact the Agency is having in southern Ontario by exploring our impact stories, our Southern Ontario Spotlight, and FedDev Ontario’s X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts.

About NRCan

Natural Resources Canada develops policies and programs that enhance the contribution of the natural resources sector to the economy, improve the quality of life for all Canadians and conducts innovative science in facilities across Canada to generate ideas and transfer technologies.