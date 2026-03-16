BNP Paribas SA: Restatement of new 2025 quaterly series in the 2026 format

RESTATEMENT OF
NEW 2025 QUARTERLY SERIES
IN THE 2026 FORMAT
PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 16 March 2026
This restatement has no impact on the Group’s published 2025 results and changes only the analytical breakdown of business lines and divisions.
In order to present a consistent reference with the presentation of the financial statements and the results applied from 1 January 2026, the quarterly series for the 2025 financial year include the main effects described below:
- Reorganisation of GCM (Global Capital Markets) within CIB
Impact: nil at CIB level and intra-division transfer of P&L and RWAs
CIB Global Capital Markets reorganised both Securitization & Corporate Bonds activities in AMERICAS and APAC to fully align CIB organization at worldwide level. The RWAs of the relevant activities (~€12bn) are therefore moved from Global Markets (GM) to Global Banking (GB).
The revenue sharing between GB and GM has evolved to align across the 3 regions, though with a limited net impact on the total revenues of both businesses (~€0.1bn).
This regional alignment of CIB organisation aims at reinforcing worldwide governance. It also contributes to reinforcing GB and GM joint efforts to further develop Originate & Distribute model.
- Evolution of the sharing agreement between Wealth Management (WM) and CPBS
Impact: €17M at revenue level
The revenue sharing agreement between WM and the internal distribution networks (largely the Commercial Banks), aiming at recognizing to the networks their contribution to the value created for WM, has been updated to better reflect the recognition of the upstreaming role of the networks.
- Transfer of 50% of Kantox from New Digital Businesses (NDB) to GM
Impact: €11M at revenue level
Kantox’s contribution was previously 50/50 shared between GM and NDB.
In order to enable GM to fully benefit from the integration of this activity, the entire contribution from Kantox is now transferred to GM.
- Evolution of the main components of IPS and central costs allocation following the integration of AXA IM into the Asset Management (AM)
Impact: €8M at costs level
Given the recent acquisition of AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) by the BNP Paribas Group, the AM business line is now composed of the former BNP Paribas Asset Management, AXA IM and Real Estate Investment Management.
The rest of Real Estate and IPS Investments, previously presented with Asset Management, will now be aggregated with Wealth Management.
As a result of the full integration of AXA IM in the AM business line, a share of the central costs previously allocated to the other business lines (CIB, CPBS and other IPS business lines) is now allocated to AM business line.
The following non-audited appendices detail the 2025 quarterly results in line with these developments.
New quarterly series in excel format are available on the following website: https://invest.bnpparibas.com.
Calendar
- 15 April 2026: Start of the quiet period
- 30 April 2026: Publication of 1Q26 results
- 12 May 2026: Annual General Meeting
- 18 May 2026: Detachment date of balance dividend on 2025 earnings (subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting of 12 May 2026)
- 20 May 2026: Payment date of balance dividend on 2025 earnings (subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting of 12 May 2026)
- 1 June 2026: Deep Dive Commercial & Personal Banking in Belgium
- 23 July 2026: Publication of 2Q26 & 1H26 results
Investor relations contact
Bénédicte Thibord - benedicte.thibord@bnpparibas.com
Equity
Meriem Afilal Costard - meriem.afilalcostard@bnpparibas.com
Raphaëlle Bouvier-Flory - raphaelle.bouvierflory@bnpparibas.com
Lisa Bugat - lisa.bugat@bnpparibas.com
Tania Mansour - tania.mansour@bnpparibas.com
Olivier Parenty - olivier.parenty@bnpparibas.com
Guillaume Tiberghien - guillaume.tiberghien@uk.bnpparibas.com
Debt & Rating agencies
Tania Mansour - tania.mansour@bnpparibas.com
Olivier Parenty - olivier.parenty@bnpparibas.com
Retail & ESG
Lisa Bugat - lisa.bugat@bnpparibas.com
Antoine Labarsouque - antoine.labarsouque@bnpparibas.com
E-mail : investor.relations@bnpparibas.com
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