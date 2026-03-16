BNP Paribas SA: Restatement of new 2025 quaterly series in the 2026 format

RESTATEMENT OF

NEW 2025 QUARTERLY SERIES

IN THE 2026 FORMAT

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 16 March 2026

This restatement has no impact on the Group’s published 2025 results and changes only the analytical breakdown of business lines and divisions.

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In order to present a consistent reference with the presentation of the financial statements and the results applied from 1 January 2026, the quarterly series for the 2025 financial year include the main effects described below:

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Reorganisation of GCM (Global Capital Markets) within CIB





Impact: nil at CIB level and intra-division transfer of P&L and RWAs

CIB Global Capital Markets reorganised both Securitization & Corporate Bonds activities in AMERICAS and APAC to fully align CIB organization at worldwide level. The RWAs of the relevant activities (~€12bn) are therefore moved from Global Markets (GM) to Global Banking (GB).

The revenue sharing between GB and GM has evolved to align across the 3 regions, though with a limited net impact on the total revenues of both businesses (~€0.1bn).

This regional alignment of CIB organisation aims at reinforcing worldwide governance. It also contributes to reinforcing GB and GM joint efforts to further develop Originate & Distribute model.

Evolution of the sharing agreement between Wealth Management (WM) and CPBS





Impact: €17M at revenue level

The revenue sharing agreement between WM and the internal distribution networks (largely the Commercial Banks), aiming at recognizing to the networks their contribution to the value created for WM, has been updated to better reflect the recognition of the upstreaming role of the networks.

Transfer of 50% of Kantox from New Digital Businesses (NDB) to GM





Impact: €11M at revenue level

Kantox’s contribution was previously 50/50 shared between GM and NDB.

In order to enable GM to fully benefit from the integration of this activity, the entire contribution from Kantox is now transferred to GM.

Evolution of the main components of IPS and central costs allocation following the integration of AXA IM into the Asset Management (AM)





Impact: €8M at costs level

Given the recent acquisition of AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) by the BNP Paribas Group, the AM business line is now composed of the former BNP Paribas Asset Management, AXA IM and Real Estate Investment Management.

The rest of Real Estate and IPS Investments, previously presented with Asset Management, will now be aggregated with Wealth Management.

As a result of the full integration of AXA IM in the AM business line, a share of the central costs previously allocated to the other business lines (CIB, CPBS and other IPS business lines) is now allocated to AM business line.

​The following non-audited appendices detail the 2025 quarterly results in line with these developments.

​New quarterly series in excel format are available on the following website: https://invest.bnpparibas.com.

Calendar

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15 April 2026: Start of the quiet period

30 April 2026: Publication of 1Q26 results

12 May 2026: Annual General Meeting

18 May 2026: Detachment date of balance dividend on 2025 earnings (subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting of 12 May 2026)

20 May 2026: Payment date of balance dividend on 2025 earnings (subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting of 12 May 2026)

1 June 2026: Deep Dive Commercial & Personal Banking in Belgium

23 July 2026: Publication of 2Q26 & 1H26 results





Investor relations contact

Bénédicte Thibord - benedicte.thibord@bnpparibas.com

Equity

Meriem Afilal Costard - meriem.afilalcostard@bnpparibas.com

Raphaëlle Bouvier-Flory - raphaelle.bouvierflory@bnpparibas.com

Lisa Bugat - lisa.bugat@bnpparibas.com

Tania Mansour - tania.mansour@bnpparibas.com

Olivier Parenty - olivier.parenty@bnpparibas.com

Guillaume Tiberghien - guillaume.tiberghien@uk.bnpparibas.com

Debt & Rating agencies

Tania Mansour - tania.mansour@bnpparibas.com

Olivier Parenty - olivier.parenty@bnpparibas.com

Retail & ESG

Lisa Bugat - lisa.bugat@bnpparibas.com

Antoine Labarsouque - antoine.labarsouque@bnpparibas.com

E-mail : investor.relations@bnpparibas.com

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