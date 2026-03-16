Palm Bay, FL Developer Christopher Balter Launches National Scholarship for Undergraduate Students Committed to Community Change

PALM BAY, Fla., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Christopher Balter Second Chance Community Impact Scholarship today announced its official opening for the 2026 award cycle, inviting undergraduate students from across the United States to apply for a $1,000 award designed to support the next generation of leaders in public service and community development. Founded by urban planning consultant Christopher Balter, the scholarship seeks to identify and nurture students who possess a clear vision for solving complex community challenges.

The scholarship is open to any current undergraduate student who is pursuing or intends to pursue a career dedicated to community impact. This includes, but is not limited to, fields such as urban planning, community development, public administration, public policy, and nonprofit leadership. The initiative reflects Christopher Balter’s professional philosophy that sustainable, long-term change requires both strategic vision and a deep commitment to public engagement.

“I have spent my career working to align development goals with the authentic needs of communities,” said Christopher Balter, founder of CMB Planning Consultants and creator of the scholarship. “With this scholarship, I want to support students who see community challenges not as obstacles, but as opportunities to innovate and lead. I believe in the power of second chances and fresh perspectives to drive meaningful progress.”

To be considered for the award, applicants must submit an original essay of 750 to 1,000 words addressing a specific prompt. The essay requires students to describe a community challenge they are passionate about improving, outline a sustainable and long-term approach to solving it, and explain how their chosen career path aligns with that vision. The prompt is designed to assess critical thinking, clarity of expression, and a genuine commitment to community-focused impact.

Eligibility for the Christopher Balter Second Chance Community Impact Scholarship is not restricted by geography or institution; it is open to undergraduate students nationwide. This national scope ensures that a diverse range of ideas and perspectives can be considered, mirroring the inclusive approach Christopher Balter has championed throughout his career in both the public and private sectors.

Christopher Balter brings extensive experience in planning and development to the scholarship’s mission. His background includes serving as Director of Planning and Development Services and Chief of Long Range Planning, where he managed comprehensive plan strategies, regulatory updates, and grant acquisitions that strengthened community infrastructure. Today, through his consulting practice, he continues to guide cities and stakeholders in land use planning and urban design, always emphasizing collaboration and resilience.

The scholarship program represents a personal investment by Christopher Balter in fostering future talent. By reducing financial barriers for undergraduate students, the award aims to empower recipients to focus on their studies and their visions for community betterment without the distraction of financial strain.

“The future of our communities depends on the passion and dedication of today’s students,” added Christopher Balter. “I am eager to read the essays and see the innovative ideas these young leaders are developing. Their work will shape the cities and neighborhoods of tomorrow, and I am honored to play a small part in their journey.”

Scholarship Details at a Glance:

Award Amount: One-time award of $1,000

One-time award of $1,000 Eligibility: Current undergraduate students pursuing careers in community impact, urban planning, public administration, or related fields

Current undergraduate students pursuing careers in community impact, urban planning, public administration, or related fields Essay Prompt: Applicants must describe a community challenge, propose a sustainable solution, and connect it to their career aspirations (750–1,000 words)

Applicants must describe a community challenge, propose a sustainable solution, and connect it to their career aspirations (750–1,000 words) Application Deadline: September 15, 2026

September 15, 2026 Winner Announcement: October 15, 2026





Applications and full eligibility details are available online at https://christopherbalterscholarship.com/.

About Christopher Balter

Christopher Balter is a Palm Bay, Florida-based urban planning professional with a Master of Public Administration in Urban Planning. Through his firm, CMB Planning Consultants, and his previous leadership roles in municipal government, he has dedicated his career to fostering sustainable growth, community engagement, and resilient urban design. The Christopher Balter Second Chance Community Impact Scholarship embodies his commitment to developing the next generation of community-focused leaders.

Contact:

Spokesperson: Christopher Balter

Organization: Christopher Balter Second Chance Community Impact Scholarship

Website: https://christopherbalterscholarship.com/

Email: apply@christopherbalterscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82fad22e-9cf8-433e-a596-40ce4bb34588