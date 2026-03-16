Dr. Andrew Gomes Grant for Medical Students Opens National Application Opportunity for Future Healthcare Leaders

HOUSTON, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Andrew Gomes Grant for Medical Students announces a national scholarship opportunity designed to support undergraduate students who are preparing for careers in medicine and healthcare. Established by Dr. Andrew Gomes, the grant reflects a commitment to education, ethical medical practice, and the advancement of patient-focused healthcare. The initiative provides financial support and recognition to students who demonstrate dedication to serving communities through medical knowledge and compassionate care.

The Dr. Andrew Gomes Grant for Medical Students is open to undergraduate students currently enrolled at accredited colleges or universities in the United States. Applicants must be pursuing academic paths related to medicine, pre-med studies, or healthcare-related disciplines. Eligible candidates must also hold U.S. citizenship or permanent residency and submit a completed application that includes an original essay addressing the scholarship’s guiding theme.

Founded with the belief that education is fundamental to responsible medical practice, Dr. Andrew Gomes created this grant to highlight the importance of thoughtful leadership and ethical decision-making in healthcare. Through the Dr. Andrew Gomes Grant for Medical Students, Dr. Andrew Gomes aims to recognize students who possess both academic ambition and a strong desire to contribute meaningfully to the medical field.

Applicants for the Dr. Andrew Gomes Grant for Medical Students are required to submit a 500–750 word essay responding to the following prompt:

“What experiences or goals have led you toward a career in medicine or healthcare, and how do you plan to apply your education to serve others in the future?”

Submissions are carefully reviewed based on originality, clarity, depth of insight, and alignment with the mission of the grant. The essay component encourages students to reflect on their motivations for entering the healthcare field and to articulate how their education will translate into service for patients and communities.

The Dr. Andrew Gomes Grant for Medical Students offers a one-time award of $1,000 to a selected recipient. Applications must be submitted by September 15, 2026, and the scholarship winner will be announced on October 15, 2026. Full application details, eligibility information, and submission instructions are available on the scholarship’s official website.

The grant reflects the professional journey and values of Dr. Andrew Gomes, who earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Sint Eustatius in 2003. Dr. Andrew Gomes later completed his Radiology residency at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, where he developed a professional interest in neuroimaging and diagnostic evaluation of complex injuries.

Throughout his career, Dr. Andrew Gomes has worked extensively with advanced MRI-based imaging techniques, including Diffusion Weighted Imaging (DWI) and Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI). These imaging approaches play a critical role in evaluating neurological trauma and complex medical conditions. While the professional work of Dr. Andrew Gomes focuses on diagnostic imaging, the establishment of the Dr. Andrew Gomes Grant for Medical Students reflects a broader dedication to the next generation of healthcare professionals.

In addition to clinical work, Dr. Andrew Gomes emphasizes the importance of medical education as a foundation for responsible healthcare practice. Through the Dr. Andrew Gomes Grant for Medical Students, Dr. Andrew Gomes seeks to encourage aspiring medical professionals to approach their careers with both intellectual curiosity and a commitment to patient-centered care.

The scholarship serves as a platform to recognize undergraduate students who demonstrate initiative, compassion, and a vision for the future of medicine. By supporting emerging healthcare leaders, Dr. Andrew Gomes continues to reinforce the importance of education in shaping the medical professionals of tomorrow.

Students interested in applying for the Dr. Andrew Gomes Grant for Medical Students can learn more about the application process and essay requirements by visiting the official scholarship website.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Dr. Andrew Gomes

Organization: Dr. Andrew Gomes Grant for Medical Students

Website: https://drandrewgomesgrant.com/

Email: apply@drandrewgomesgrant.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7c84460-4b93-4f3e-ae85-244bb476bf90