Tobias Burkhardt’s Paretofit Reports 98.1% Success Rate Across 169 Entrepreneur Coaching Engagements

Köln, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paretofit, the Cologne-based health and performance coaching company founded by Tobias Burkhardt, reports a 98.1% documented success rate across 169 completed coaching engagements with entrepreneurs, founders, and self-employed professionals in the DACH region.

Tobias Burkhardt, Founder of Cologne-based Health and Performance Coaching Company Paretofit

The company defines success as achieving the client’s primary, pre-agreed coaching goal within the agreed coaching period of 6 to 12 months, based on structured check-ins and documented outcome tracking. Depending on the individual case, those goals may include fat loss, body composition improvements, sports performance targets, better sleep and stress resilience, or specific health-related markers such as blood sugar or LDL cholesterol.

Founded by Tobias Burkhardt (M.A. Health Sociology, Clinical & Performance Nutritionist, and Strength & Conditioning Coach), Paretofit is built around an evidence-based 80/20 approach to founder health. The system focuses on identifying the highest-leverage actions across training, nutrition, sleep, stress management, and behavior change, then turning them into practical, repeatable habits that hold up under real-world business pressure.

“Most entrepreneurs don’t fail because they lack information,” said Tobias Burkhardt, founder of Paretofit. “They fail because most health plans are not built for the reality of entrepreneurial life. Our job is to simplify the process, define realistic goals, and build a system that still works when schedules get chaotic, stress is high, and time is limited.”

According to Burkhardt, the 98.1% figure reflects not only the effectiveness of the Paretofit methodology, but also the importance of realistic goal-setting. Rather than relying on exaggerated short-term promises, Paretofit works with clearly defined, achievable targets that are tailored to the client’s actual starting point, context, and timeframe.

That approach has become a core differentiator for the company. Instead of positioning health as another complex project on top of business, Paretofit frames it as a practical operating system for maintaining energy, body composition, resilience, and long-term performance.

The company’s coaching model is specifically designed for founders and self-employed professionals whose health goals must fit around high-responsibility work lives, not around ideal routines or unlimited spare time.

Paretofit’s work was also recently recognized with the Stellar Business Award 2026, further highlighting the company’s positioning as a digital-first health and performance coaching system for busy founders.

Paretofit’s methodology emphasizes:

· High-leverage training sessions that fit demanding schedules

· Nutrition principles that reduce decision fatigue

· Sleep and stress-management anchors that support recovery and resilience

· Implementation-first habit systems designed for real-life consistency

· Structured outcome tracking tied to clearly defined coaching goals

Paretofit notes that results vary depending on starting point, constraints, and adherence, and that the reported outcomes should not be interpreted as a medical claim. What they do reflect, according to the company, is the practical effectiveness of a science-based system built around sustainable behavior change rather than short-term intensity.

More information about Paretofit Coaching is available here:

https://tobias-burkhardt.de/arbeite-11-mit-tobias/

About Paretofit:

Paretofit is a Cologne-based health and performance coaching company founded by Tobias Burkhardt, an M.A. in Health Sociology, Clinical & Performance Nutritionist, and Strength & Conditioning Coach. Serving entrepreneurs, founders, and self-employed professionals across the DACH region, Paretofit helps clients improve energy, sleep, body composition, resilience, and long-term performance through healthy high-performance habits that hold up under real-world pressure. The company is built around an evidence-based 80/20 methodology that identifies the highest-leverage actions across training, nutrition, sleep, stress management, and behavior change, then translates them into practical, repeatable systems. Rather than relying on short-term intensity or overly complex protocols, Paretofit emphasizes structured implementation, realistic goal-setting, and documented outcome tracking to help busy professionals achieve meaningful health and performance outcomes that fit their actual lives.

Tobias Burkhardt, Founder of Paretofit, speaking at a Workshop in front of Paretofit-Clients

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