SYNERGIE CLOSES THE ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY STAKE IN AGILUS WORK SOLUTION

PRESS RELEASE | March 16th, 2026 – 5.45pm

SYNERGIE CLOSES THE ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY STAKE IN AGILUS WORK SOLUTIONS

Following the signing of an agreement on January 26th, 2026, SYNERGIE and AGILUS WORK SOLUTIONS are pleased to announce the closing of their transaction.

Founded in 1976, Agilus has grown into the 8th largest staffing player in Canada, operating a strong nationwide network of 14 branches. In 2025, the company has generated approximately CAD 300 million in revenues (circa € 190 million).

Agilus’ core business is the provision of temporary and permanent staffing solutions for professional and technical roles as well as payrolling for industries linked to natural resources as well as IT.

The combination of both Agilus and SYNERGIE existing Canadian network will give the SYNERGIE Group extensive national coverage across the country and create value through highly complementary capabilities, particularly in engineering, IT, professional, and operational skill sets.

This acquisition illustrates SYNERGIE’s ambition to accelerate its development in Canada and to expand its presence in the North American market, while offering a full spectrum of HR services, from responsible flexible staffing and permanent recruitment to specialist recruitment and HR consulting.

This transaction marks a new strategic milestone in Synergie group’s expansion strategy reinforcing its commitment to deliver world class HR solutions in key international markets.

Craig Brown, CEO of Agilus Work Solutions and SYNERGIE Canada, commented, “This marks an exciting new chapter for Agilus. Joining SYNERGIE Group strengthens our ability to support clients with the specialized talent they need while preserving the local expertise and relationships that define our business in Canada. Together, we look forward to expanding our capabilities and creating new opportunities for our clients, candidates, and colleagues.”

Victorien Vaney, CEO of SYNERGIE Group, added: "Welcoming Agilus into the SYNERGIE Group is a transformative milestone that significantly accelerates our ambition to become a leader in the North American HR market. By combining Agilus’s deep local expertise with our global reach, we are now well positioned to provide unparalleled specialized talent solutions across all of Canada.”

BMO Capital Markets has acted as exclusive financial advisor to SYNERGIE in this transaction.

Next event

Publication of 2025 results on Wednesday April 1st , 2026 after market closing

Attachment