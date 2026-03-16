TAMPA, Fla., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs announces its inaugural award cycle, offering undergraduate students nationwide a unique opportunity to advance their entrepreneurial ambitions. This scholarship reflects Thomas Mollick’s longstanding dedication to fostering innovation, integrity, and community-minded leadership among the business leaders of tomorrow.

Founded by Thomas Mollick, a visionary entrepreneur and co-founder of Rx Development, the scholarship is designed to support students who demonstrate exceptional creativity, resilience, and a commitment to launching impactful ventures. Drawing on his own journey from a business student at Assumption University to a recognized leader in healthcare innovation, Mollick emphasizes the importance of early investment in promising entrepreneurial talent.

“The Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is about more than financial support—it’s about recognizing and nurturing students who have the courage and vision to build meaningful businesses,” said Thomas Mollick. “By providing resources and recognition, this scholarship helps remove barriers that can hinder emerging entrepreneurs from pursuing their goals.”

Scholarship Purpose and Mission

The Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs aims to identify and support undergraduate students actively pursuing entrepreneurial careers. Each year, one student receives a one-time award of $1,000 to help reduce financial pressures and enable a sharper focus on developing innovative business ventures.

The mission of the scholarship is clear: to provide student founders with the tools, encouragement, and acknowledgment necessary to transform ambitious ideas into sustainable businesses. Its vision aligns with a future in which passionate young entrepreneurs have the guidance and resources needed to make a meaningful impact across industries.

Eligibility and Application Process

Applicants must currently be enrolled as undergraduate students at an accredited U.S. college or university and demonstrate a clear interest in entrepreneurship. Submissions are evaluated based on originality, clarity of vision, and the applicant’s demonstrated passion for business.

Candidates are required to submit a 500–1,000 word essay addressing the following prompt:

“Describe your entrepreneurial journey so far—whether it’s a business you’ve launched, an idea you’re developing, or the vision that drives you. What problem are you solving, and why does it matter? How do you plan to make an impact as a future founder?”

Essays must be submitted as PDF or Word documents. Plagiarism or AI-generated content will result in immediate disqualification.

Important Dates

The application window closes on September 15, 2026, and the scholarship winner will be announced on October 15, 2026. This annual cycle ensures that new student entrepreneurs across the country have the opportunity to participate and gain support at the start of their careers.

About Thomas Mollick

Thomas Mollick is widely recognized for his strategic thinking, innovative approach, and commitment to community engagement. Through the Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs, he seeks to instill these same principles in undergraduate students poised to lead in the business world. The scholarship embodies values central to Mollick’s leadership: innovation, integrity, hard work, strategic vision, and a dedication to positively impacting communities.

“Supporting undergraduate entrepreneurs is a personal mission,” added Thomas Mollick. “This scholarship reflects my belief that with the right support, today’s student innovators can become tomorrow’s transformative business leaders.”

Impact

Since its establishment, the Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs has served as a catalyst for student creativity, providing recognition and financial resources that enable recipients to focus on building and scaling their ventures. By spotlighting emerging talent and fostering a culture of innovation, the scholarship continues to expand opportunities for future entrepreneurs nationwide.

For additional information, application guidelines, and submission instructions, visit the official scholarship website.

Contact:

Spokesperson: Thomas Mollick

Organization: Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs

Website: https://thomasmollickscholarship.com/

Email: apply@thomasmollickscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a8eb6b8-4f96-4706-8c4e-86389579304b