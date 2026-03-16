Market for Industrial Robotics Lubricants to Grow 11.3% Annually Through 2030

Boston, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest BCC Research report, “Global Industrial Robotics Lubricants Market” is projected to grow from $9.5 billion in 2025 to $16.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% from 2025 to 2030.

The report highlights the growing importance of industrial robotics lubricants in global markets, driven by technological advances and expanding industrial applications. It segments the market by base oil (mineral, synthetic, others), product type (grease, gear oil, others), and end-use industries (automotive, electronics, metal and machinery, food and beverage, healthcare, and aerospace). The analysis covers supply chain dynamics, market drivers, regional trends, ESG developments and regulatory frameworks, while also profiling leading manufacturers. It provides growth forecasts from 2025 to 2030, spotlighting emerging opportunities and a competitive landscape shaped by innovation and sustainability.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Surging Adoption of Industrial Automation: Industries are rapidly automating to boost efficiency and reduce costs. Robots play a key role in automation, and their smooth operation depends on specialized lubricants.

Advances in High-Performance Synthetic and Nanotechnology Formulations: New lubricant technologies using synthetic and nanomaterials offer superior durability, thermal stability, and friction reduction, improving robotic performance and reliability.

Shift Toward Synthetic and Specialty Lubricants: Companies are moving from conventional mineral oils to synthetic and specialty lubricants that provide better protection, longer life, and tailored solutions for robot components.

Rising Adoption of Robotics: Robotics is expanding beyond automotive into electronics, food processing, and healthcare. This growth increases the need for lubricants designed for robotic systems.

Use of IoT-Enabled and Smart Lubrication Systems: Smart lubrication systems with IoT sensors enable real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, reducing downtime and optimizing lubricant usage.

Growth of Aftermarket Services in Robotics Lubricants: As robots age, aftermarket services such as lubricant replacement and condition monitoring become essential, creating a growing segment in the market.

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Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $8.6 billion Market size forecast $16.2 billion Growth rate CAGR of 11.3% (by Value) from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Base Oil, Product Type, End-Use Industry and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, China, India, Germany, France, Italy, GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, Rest of Europe, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Rest of South America, and the Rest of the MEA Market drivers Surging adoption of industrial automation.

Advances in high-performance synthetic and nanotechnology formulations.

Shift toward synthetic and specialty lubricants.

Rising adoption of robotics.

Use of IoT-enabled and smart lubrication systems.

Growth of aftermarket services in robotics lubricants.

Innovations

In January 2025, Repsol’s Technology Lab integrated AI and robotics into the liquid formulation process. Robotic systems automate the formulation of test samples and their variations, while AI models forecast the performance of new raw materials and additives, including those sourced from waste streams.

Emerging startups

Lubr.ai

Evolve Lubricants, Inc.

Sustainalube

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected market size and growth rate?

The market for industrial robotic lubricants is projected to reach $16.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 11.3%.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

Key drivers include:

Surging adoption of industrial automation.

Advances in high-performance synthetic and nanotechnology formulations.

Shift toward synthetic and specialty lubricants.

What are the market’s challenges and opportunities?

Key challenges include:

Rapid technological evolution.

Supply chain disruptions.

Key opportunities include:

Aftermarket value-added services.

IoT-enabled and smart lubrication systems.

Growth in emerging markets.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The report segments the market by base oil, product type, end-user, and region.

Which product segment will be dominant through 2030?

The synthetic oil segment will dominate the market through the end of 2030, due to its superior performance characteristics, including higher thermal stability, reduced friction, and extended service life compared to mineral oils.

Which region has the largest market share?

Asia-Pacific accounts for 47% of the worldwide market. The growing adoption of automation and robotics in manufacturing and substantial investments in the automotive and electronics sectors are driving this trend.

Market leaders include:

ANAND ENGINEERS PVT. LTD.

CASTROL LTD.

CHEVRON CORP.

CHINA PETROCHEMICAL CORP.

ENEOS HOLDINGS INC.

EXXON MOBIL CORP.

FUCHS

IDEMITSU KOSAN CO. LTD.

KLUBER LUBRICATION

LUCAS OIL PRODUCTS INC.

MILLER-STEPHENSON CHEMICAL CO. INC.

REPSOL

SCHAEFFLER AG

SHELL PLC

TOTALENERGIES

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