NVIDIA DLSS 5 Delivers AI-Powered Breakthrough in Visual Fidelity for Games

News Summary:

NVIDIA DLSS 5, arriving this fall, introduces a real-time neural rendering model that infuses pixels with photoreal lighting and materials.

DLSS 5 is the company’s most significant breakthrough in computer graphics since the debut of real-time ray tracing in 2018.

DLSS 5 will be supported by the industry’s biggest publishers and game developers, including Bethesda, CAPCOM, Hotta Studio, NetEase, NCSOFT, S-GAME, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Games.



SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today unveiled NVIDIA DLSS 5, the company’s most significant breakthrough in computer graphics since the debut of real-time ray tracing in 2018.

DLSS 5 introduces a real-time neural rendering model that infuses pixels with photoreal lighting and materials. Bridging the divide between rendering and reality, DLSS 5 empowers game developers to deliver a new level of photoreal computer graphics previously only achieved in Hollywood visual effects.

“Twenty-five years after NVIDIA invented the programmable shader, we are reinventing computer graphics once again,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “DLSS 5 is the GPT moment for graphics — blending handcrafted rendering with generative AI to deliver a dramatic leap in visual realism while preserving the control artists need for creative expression.”

Bridging the Cinematic Gap

Since the dawn of NVIDIA GeForce™, NVIDIA has strived to deliver the graphics horsepower required for game developers to create incredible, realistic worlds — where lighting, reflections and shadows obey the laws of nature.

From programmable shaders with GeForce 3 in 2001, to CUDA® with GeForce 8800 GTX™ in 2006, to real-time ray tracing with GeForce RTX™ 2080 Ti in 2018, to path tracing and neural shaders with GeForce RTX 5090 in 2025, NVIDIA has delivered major architectural innovations and a massive 375,000x increase in compute to meet this challenge.

However, the rendering horsepower available to a 16-millisecond game frame remains a tiny fraction of that available to a photoreal Hollywood VFX frame, which can take minutes to hours to render. Real-time rendering cannot bridge the gap to photorealism through brute force alone.

DLSS was released in 2018 as an AI technology to boost performance, first by upscaling resolution and then by generating entirely new frames. It has been integrated in over 750 games, becoming a gold standard for the industry.

Launched at CES this year, DLSS 4.5 uses AI to draw 23 out of every 24 pixels seen on the screen. Today, DLSS is evolving beyond performance to transform visual fidelity in games.

Video AI models have rapidly learned to generate photoreal pixels, but they run offline, are difficult to precisely control and often lack predictability, with every new prompt generating bespoke content. For games, pixels must be deterministic, delivered in real time and tightly grounded in the game developer’s 3D world and artistic intent.

DLSS 5 takes a game’s color and motion vectors for each frame as input, and uses an AI model to infuse the scene with photoreal lighting and materials that are anchored to source 3D content and consistent from frame to frame. DLSS 5 runs in real time at up to 4K resolution for smooth, interactive gameplay.

The AI model is trained end to end to understand complex scene semantics such as characters, hair, fabric and translucent skin, along with environmental lighting conditions like front-lit, back-lit or overcast — all by analyzing a single frame. DLSS 5 then uses its deep understanding to generate visually precise images that handle complex elements such as subsurface scattering on skin, the delicate sheen of fabric and light-material interactions on hair, all while retaining the structure and semantics of the original scene.

DLSS 5 provides game developers with detailed controls for intensity, color grading and masking, so artists can determine where and how enhancements are applied to maintain each game’s unique aesthetic. Integration is seamless, using the same NVIDIA Streamline framework used by existing DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex technologies.

Availability and Game Developer Support

DLSS 5 will be supported by the industry’s biggest publishers and game developers, including Bethesda, CAPCOM, Hotta Studio, NetEase, NCSOFT, S-GAME, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Games.

“Bethesda has such a rich history pushing graphics with NVIDIA, going all the way back to Morrowind, with that incredible water,” said Todd Howard, studio head and executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios. “When NVIDIA showed us DLSS 5 and we got it running in Starfield, it was amazing how it brought it to life. We’ve played it. We can’t wait for all of you to do so as well.”

“At CAPCOM, we strive to create experiences that feel cinematic, compelling and deeply believable — where every shadow, texture and ray of light is crafted with intention to enhance atmosphere and emotional impact,” said Jun Takeuchi, executive producer and executive corporate officer at CAPCOM. “DLSS 5 represents another important step in pushing visual fidelity forward, helping players become even more immersed in the world of Resident Evil.”

“Immersion is about making the world feel real. DLSS 5 is a real step towards that goal,” said Charlie Guillemot, co-CEO of Vantage Studios. “The way it renders lighting, materials and characters changes what we can promise to players. On Assassin’s Creed Shadows, it’s letting us build the kind of worlds we’ve always wanted to.”

DLSS 5 will come to games including AION 2, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Black State, CINDER CITY, Delta Force, Hogwarts Legacy, Justice, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, NTE: Neverness to Everness, Phantom Blade Zero, Resident Evil Requiem, Sea of Remnants, Starfield, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Where Winds Meet and more.

DLSS 5 will arrive this fall.

Watch the GTC keynote from Huang and explore sessions .

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Ben Berraondo

NVIDIA Corporation

press@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: instead of approximating reality through rules, NVIDIA now training systems to understand it, unlocking a level of visual fidelity, efficiency and creative freedom it simply couldn’t achieve before; the benefits, impact, performance, and availability of NVIDIA’s products, services, and technologies; expectations with respect to NVIDIA’s third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments; expectations with respect to AI and related industries; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA’s reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA’s products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA’s existing product and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA’s products or NVIDIA’s partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA’s products or technologies when integrated into systems; NVIDIA’s ability to realize the potential benefits of business investments or acquisitions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Many of the products and features described herein remain in various stages and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. The statements above are not intended to be, and should not be interpreted as a commitment, promise, or legal obligation, and the development, release, and timing of any features or functionalities described for our products is subject to change and remains at the sole discretion of NVIDIA. NVIDIA will have no liability for failure to deliver or delay in the delivery of any of the products, features or functions set forth herein.

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