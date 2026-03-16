Mob Entertainment Expands the World of Poppy Playtime with New Official Online Merchandise Store

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mob Entertainment , the powerhouse behind the viral indie horror phenomenon Poppy Playtime, has officially launched a new online store dedicated to Poppy Playtime merchandise. The new storefront, PlaytimeCo.Store , gives fans around the world a centralized destination to purchase officially licensed collectibles, apparel, and exclusive items inspired by the hit horror game franchise. Launching with the new storefront is a line of exclusive Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5, including plushies and a wide range of apparel.

“The launch of Chapter 5 felt like a perfect moment to refresh our merchandise offering and give our fans even more ways to connect with Poppy Playtime,” said Benjamin Weaver, Senior Manager, Commerce, Mob Entertainment. “Our fans have been incredibly passionate about the series and vocal about the kinds of collectibles they’d like to see, and this new store allows us to offer high-quality options that celebrate that enthusiasm.”

Designed with the global community in mind, the store enables fans anywhere in the world to easily browse and purchase official merchandise, ensuring that fans everywhere can access authentic products directly from the creators behind Poppy Playtime.

The storefront will also serve as a hub for future merchandise drops, exclusive releases, and limited collectibles, giving fans the chance to secure special items tied to new experiences, characters, and major franchise milestones.

Fans can explore the new official Poppy Playtime online store and discover the latest merchandise available now: https://playtimeco.store

Since its debut, Poppy Playtime has grown into a global phenomenon, attracting millions of players and viewers with its unique blend of horror, episodic storytelling, and iconic mascot characters. Launched on February 18, 2026, Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 has quickly become the highest-performing launch in the franchise’s history, soaring to the #1 spot on Steam’s Global Top Sellers chart and holding the position for more than 24 hours following release. Day-one sales shattered previous chapter records by thousands, while also claiming the #1 most-watched game spot on Twitch.

The launch of the new online store reflects Mob Entertainment’s continued commitment to expanding the franchise and creating new ways for fans to engage with the world of Playtime Co.

Find a full press kit including logos and key art here: [ LINK ]

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5 - Broken Things is now available on PC via Steam and Epic Games. The console launch is planned for later in 2026.

About Mob Entertainment

Founded in 2015 as EnchantedMob, Mob Entertainment was created by brothers Zach and Seth Belanger, who united their passion for art and storytelling. Their dedicated team continually pushes the boundaries of entertainment, delivering top-tier content that entertains and inspires in an ever-evolving industry. Mob Entertainment, creators of the indie horror sensation Poppy Playtime set in an abandoned toy factory, has seen its characters, including Huggy Wuggy and Catnap, amass a significant following on YouTube and in consumer products. Mob Entertainment is on a mission to craft unconventional stories, captivating characters, and exceptional experiences that redefine norms, enthrall audiences, and achieve both artistic and commercial success. Visit the Mob Entertainment website: www.mobentertainment.com



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Media Contact

Renaissance PR

Jessica Timms and James Bartholomeou

mobentertainment@renaissancepr.biz

Content Creator Relations

Matthew Taylor

matthew@renaissancepr.biz

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57ef86da-d0f3-4666-afd1-fefe4e897285

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc5fc75e-39e9-42c4-a798-abff6e47c4cd

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe6f1181-00ce-4340-8d17-7fad51312fc7