AMPLIFY CEO Matt Salvato Explores the Power of Storytelling in the Legal Profession in New York Law Journal

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matt Salvato, CEO of AMPLIFY , has published a new commentary in the New York Law Journa l titled “The Language of Film in 1984,” examining how the storytelling principles he learned as a filmmaker continue to shape effective communication in today’s legal industry.

In the piece, Salvato reflects on reading the classic film text while studying filmmaking at New York University in 1984 and how its core lesson—putting the human story at the center—remains just as relevant in modern legal advocacy.

“Nearly everything about the technology has changed,” Salvato writes, “but the fundamentals have not. Tell the story with pictures. Tell it in a way that moves the audience. Make the human being at the center impossible to ignore.”

Drawing parallels between film directing and legal advocacy, Salvato argues that trials, verdicts, and case narratives rely on the same storytelling mechanics that drive powerful films: character, conflict, stakes, and resolution. As artificial intelligence, digital media, and shrinking attention spans reshape how audiences consume information, he emphasizes that lawyers who communicate clearly and authentically will stand out.

“The firms that rise above the noise are not necessarily the loudest,” Salvato writes. “They are the ones that know how to translate serious legal work into narratives people outside the profession can grasp and feel.”

Salvato’s article highlights how the legal profession increasingly intersects with visual media, digital platforms, and public perception. While tools and platforms may evolve, he argues that the foundation of persuasive communication remains grounded in humanity and clarity.

“A short video can convey resolve, empathy, and credibility faster than pages of text,” Salvato notes in the commentary. “But the same rule applies as it always has: if the human core is missing, the format does not matter.”

Through his work at AMPLIFY, Salvato has helped leading trial lawyers translate complex litigation into clear narratives for juries, media audiences, and the public. His commentary reflects on how storytelling—long central to courtroom advocacy—has become even more critical in a world where trust is often formed before a client ever picks up the phone.

The full article, “The Language of Film in 1984,” is available in the New York Law Journal.

About Matt Salvato

Matt Salvato is the CEO of AMPLIFY and a legal-marketing pioneer who blends cinematic storytelling with data-driven strategy to elevate high-stakes law firms in the AI era. An NYU-trained filmmaker, he has led the creation of award-winning legal videos and brand campaigns that redefine how firms communicate trust, authority, and impact—positioning AMPLIFY at the forefront of modern, “Search Everywhere” visibility.

About AMPLIFY

AMPLIFY is a revolutionary boutique legal marketing and PR agency with one mission: to help law firms scale through story. Based in Palm Beach, New York, Miami, NY/NJ, Scottsdale, Boston, Minneapolis, and Montreal, we craft world-class narratives that build credibility and demand attention. Our work spans PR, earned and social media, powerful websites, and industry-leading video — all AI-optimized with a deep focus on how your firm will be found. For more information, visit https://www.amplifylaw.ai/ .