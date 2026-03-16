DP World Scales Latin America Trade Connectivity with Record Throughput in 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World’s terminals across Latin America set new throughput records in 2025, driven by expanded capacity, larger vessel calls, and stronger Asia-Americas connectivity.

Records were set in Brazil, the Dominican Republic, and Peru for a second consecutive year, while Chile posted its strongest performance to date. The results reflect the ramp-up of major infrastructure expansions completed in 2024, and continued momentum in nearshoring-driven cargo flows.

2025 Performance Highlights

Brazil – Port of Santos: DP World’s terminal set a new record high, handling 1.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), surpassing the 1.25 million TEUs achieved in 2024.

DP World’s terminal set a new record high, handling 1.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), surpassing the 1.25 million TEUs achieved in 2024. Dominican Republic – Port of Caucedo: Throughput reached a record 1.76 million TEUs, up from 1.71 million TEUs in 2024.

Throughput reached a record 1.76 million TEUs, up from 1.71 million TEUs in 2024. Peru – Port of Callao: DP World’s terminal surpassed 2 million TEUs for the first time, building on the 1.96 million TEUs recorded in 2024 and becoming the first terminal on South America’s west coast to exceed the 2-million TEU threshold.

DP World’s terminal surpassed 2 million TEUs for the first time, building on the 1.96 million TEUs recorded in 2024 and becoming the first terminal on South America’s west coast to exceed the 2-million TEU threshold. Chile – San Antonio and Lirquén: Record throughput for the first time, supported by stronger Asia connectivity, higher berth productivity and expanded multipurpose capability.





Morten Johansen, COO for DP World in the Americas, said: “Global trade is being reshaped by nearshoring, route diversification, and larger vessels calling on fewer, higher-performing gateways. DP World is responding by scaling capacity, strengthening connectivity across the Americas and to Asia, and delivering growth with a lower carbon footprint. These results show how long-term investment in modern trade infrastructure translates into more competitive supply chains and stronger economic growth across the region.”

Brazil: Capacity Expansion Supports Sustained Growth

In Brazil, phased capacity expansion, berth and yard optimization are enabling DP World to accommodate larger vessels and higher call sizes. The terminal also handled 5 million tons of cellulose in 2025, supported by resilient global demand for pulp and paper products. Ongoing expansion works increased capacity toward 1.7 million TEUs, with a long-term target of 2.1 million TEUs.

Dominican Republic: Infrastructure and Sustainability Advancements

At Caucedo, growth was fueled by increased transshipment activity, expanded service connectivity across the Americas, and continued momentum in nearshoring-driven cargo flows. Investments across the port and economic zone are reinforcing the Dominican Republic’s role as a strategic manufacturing and distribution hub.

DP World is continuing its more than $760 million expansion program at the port and economic zone, to scale throughput, improve efficiency and support value-added trade and logistics activity beyond the quay.

Peru: Expansion Drives Historic Milestone

Callao’s 2-million-TEU milestone reflects the full operational ramp-up of the Bicentennial Pier expansion, which increased berth length and enabled the accommodation of larger vessels and higher call sizes. Despite higher volumes, the terminal reduced carbon emissions by approximately 22% compared to prior levels, demonstrating continued in operational decarbonization.

A recent socioeconomic impact study found that DP World’s operations at Callao powered an estimated $23.6 billion in economic activity across Peru in 2024. The result underscores the role modern port capacity plays in trade competitiveness, job creation and national growth, and why DP World is investing for long-term resilience across the region.

Chile Achieves Historic First

For the first time, DP World’s terminals in Chile reached record annual throughput. At San Antonio, volumes climbed to 835,900 TEUs, an 18% year-over-year increase. Growth was supported by the launch of Chile’s first direct weekly shipping service to Asia, improving transit times and export competitiveness. Record vehicle discharge operations and enhanced berth productivity further strengthened performance.

At Lirquén, throughput rose to 452,900 TEUs, up 6% year over year. The terminal expanded its multipurpose profile by handling the largest wind turbine components ever received in Chile, highlighting its growing role in renewable energy and project cargo logistics.