CyberAI Group Executes Investment Banking Agreement with Silver Leaf Partners, LLC





LONDON and MIAMI and NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI” or the “Company”), a global emerging growth Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and IT services company engaged in the development of next-generation market disruptive AI-driven Cybersecurity technology, today announced that it has executed an investment banking agreement with Silver Leaf Partners, LLC in connection with the Company’s expansion of its structured debt and mezzanine offerings to support CyberAI’s mergers and acquisitions strategy as well as its growing portfolio of intellectual property.

Under the terms of the agreement, Silver Leaf Partners will provide strategic investment banking services including debt, mezzanine and equity financing, as well as capital structuring expertise to assist CyberAI as it expands its global M&A pipeline will additional financial capabilities alongside its senior lenders.

Fyzul Khan, President and CEO of Silver Leaf, said, “Silver Leaf is particularly attracted to Cyber A.I. Group as a client as the Company has both a highly experienced capital markets team in addition to its well credentialed advanced technology team. Silver Leaf will support the Company as they continue to finalize multiple merger agreements and continue to scale with the provision of our banking resources to support its M&A initiatives in furtherance of its long-term commitment to shareholder value.”

“We are pleased to partner with Silver Leaf Partners as a trusted banking partner as we advance our strategic growth initiatives,” said A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Executive Chairman of Cyber A.I. Group. “Expanding our banking relationships with a team committed to providing financial solutions that further enhance our ability to finalize our upcoming group of prospective acquisitions will bring significant benefits, not only by extending our structured debt and mezzanine capabilities but also by growing our portfolio of proprietary technologies.

Silver Leaf Partners, established in 2003, offers expertise in advisory, investment banking, institutional marketing and brokerage services as well as private credit and sustainable finance advisory tailored to meet unique funding capital and regulatory objectives. Their investment banking practice is focused on supporting clients in accessing capital, securing debt and equity financing and navigating mergers and acquisitions across various industries.

About Silver Leaf Partners, LLC

Silver Leaf Partners, LLC is a full-service NY-based investment banking and financial advisory firm offering institutional marketing, advisory, brokerage, investment banking, private credit and sustainable finance solutions. With a disciplined approach to capital markets, Silver Leaf Partners assists clients in accessing capital, securing financing, evaluating strategic alternatives and executing transactions to achieve their objectives. For more information, please visit: www.silverleafpartners.com

About Cyber A.I. Group, Inc.

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI”), US, and its UK-based wholly owned subsidiary Cyber A.I. Group LTD, are a next-generation technology company pioneering the development of advanced proprietary platforms at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity. With a mission to redefine how organizations protect, predict and respond to digital threats, CyberAI is positioning patent pending technologies that enable autonomous threat detection, adaptive risk mitigation and intelligent system resilience across enterprise and cloud environments as a low-cost alternative for small and medium-sized businesses. At the core of CyberAI’s innovation is a team of world-class technologists, data scientists and Cybersecurity experts dedicated to creating breakthrough solutions that are scalable, secure and globally deployable. The Company’s technologies are designed to address the most urgent and complex challenges facing today’s digital infrastructure, from AI-driven security orchestration to autonomous anomaly detection and predictive analytics for critical systems. CyberAI’s commitment to continuous innovation and deep IP development is positioning it at the critical intersection of AI and the global Cybersecurity landscape. By fusing Artificial Intelligence with real-world cyber defense expertise, the Company aims to set new standards for intelligent infrastructure protection and digital trust.

In addition to the highly accelerated Advanced Technology programs, the Company is also engaged in the acquisition and management of Cybersecurity and IT services firms on a global basis pursuant to a Buy & Build business model. In addition to the Company’s AI initiatives, the Company’s objective is to acquire and consolidate multiple IT services companies targeting a minimum of $100 million in annualized revenues in the next 12 to 18 months. This Buy & Build strategy provides CyberAI with maximum flexibility for diversification and risk management as it addresses fast-moving market opportunities. Those IT services companies acquired will be transformed into next-generation Cybersecurity companies and also provide the Company with a significant number of “captive customers” offering the Company’s array of proprietary AI-driven Cybersecurity technologies. For more information, please visit: cyberaigroup.io

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding growth plans, acquisitions, product commercialization, integration and prospective capital-markets activities. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. CyberAI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30b5f576-a5ed-4265-bbe7-2d4155c7c291