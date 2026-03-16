North Texas Food Bank and Dallas College Host Mobile Food Distribution the Week after Spring Break

Dallas, TX, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With spring break around the corner, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is teaming up with Dallas College to support families who may need extra help as children return from break. A public mobile food distribution will take place on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon, while supplies last, at the Dallas College West Dallas Center, 3330 N. Hampton Road in Dallas.

Families who attend will receive about 60 pounds of fresh and shelf-stable groceries to help offset the loss of school-provided meals during the break.

“When school cafeterias close for spring break, many parents are left covering additional meals they may not have planned for,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Working alongside Dallas College allows us to step in with meaningful support so children can continue to have reliable access to nutritious food.”

The March 24 distribution will operate as a drive-through event. Registration is not required, but participants must arrive in a vehicle. Food will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dallas College has partnered with the North Texas Food Bank since 2019 and routinely hosts mobile food distributions across its campuses. In addition to monthly drive-through events for students and the surrounding community, the college operates nine on-campus food pantries offering both perishable and non-perishable items, as well as hygiene products, available each Friday beginning at 9 a.m. Please note that Dallas College will be closed for spring break, March 16 – 20.

“At Dallas College, we are committed to busting barriers that stand between our students, families and the opportunities they deserve,” said Dallas College Chancellor Dr. Justin Lonon. “By partnering with the North Texas Food Bank, we’re helping remove the barrier of food insecurity and allowing families to replenish their pantries after the break.”

Neighbors seeking food assistance can visit https://ntfb.org/our-programs/get-food-assistance/find-a-food-pantry/ to find a food pantry nearby that provides food and often other services, or they can find mobile food distributions across North Texas at https://ntfb.org/mobile-pantry/. Neighbors can also contact the North Texas Food Bank to learn about Senior Programs and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

About Dallas College

Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, Dallas College consists of seven campuses — Brookhaven, Cedar Valley, Eastfield, El Centro, Mountain View, North Lake and Richland — plus a dozen centers located throughout Dallas County. As one of the largest community colleges in the U.S., Dallas College offers online and in-person learning, serving more than 127,000 credit, workforce and continuing education students annually. Students benefit from partnerships with local school districts, four-year universities, industry and community leaders. Dallas College offers associate degrees and career/technical certificate programs in more than 100 areas of study, as well as bachelor's degrees in education, nursing and software development. As the largest provider of dual credit in Texas, Dallas College serves 30,000 high school students through 63 dual credit programs.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

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