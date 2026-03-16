El Pollo Loco® Upgrades Loco Rewards® Program with Experiential Prizes, Including Coca-Cola® x El Pollo Loco Soccer Challenge

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco , the nation’s leading fire–grilled chicken restaurant chain, is taking its Loco Rewards® program beyond everyday deals and into unforgettable experiences. As part of the brand’s ongoing evolution of loyalty member value, the brand introduces the Coca-Cola® x El Pollo Loco Soccer Challenge, giving Loco Rewards members the chance to win a VIP trip to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game® in Charlotte on July 29, 2026. The sweepstakes is presented by Coca-Cola, an official partner of Major League Soccer®, and offers fans the opportunity to experience one of the league’s premier events.

From March 13 through April 9, Loco Rewards members can enter for a chance to win the ultimate soccer fan getaway. One lucky grand-prize winner will receive two MLS All-Star Game tickets with a VIP experience, hotel accommodations, flight vouchers, and a $300 Visa gift card. Additionally, 100 runner-up winners will each receive a $25 El Pollo Loco gift card.

“Loco Rewards has always been about more than acquiring points. It's about thanking and rewarding our most loyal guests,” said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco. “The Coca-Cola x El Pollo Loco Soccer Challenge is exactly the kind of value we are looking to provide — giving our members access to experiences they genuinely love, not just a discount at checkout."

How to Enter the Coca-Cola x El Pollo Loco Soccer Challenge

Loco Rewards members can enter by purchasing two qualifying combos while signed into their Loco Rewards app during the sweepstakes period (excluding Fire-Grilled Combos). A no-purchase-necessary mail-in entry option is also available. Limit one entry per person.

Loco Rewards Features

The refreshed Loco Rewards program introduces several new features, in addition to existing favorites, designed to make membership more rewarding year-round. Members can now take advantage of

Boosts — seasonal and limited-time offers available to all members, like bonus items with qualifying purchases

Expanded access to curated experiences, including tickets to concert and sporting events

Early access to new menu items

Loco Friday Drops

Personalized offers

Exclusive access to the best deals from the brand

To join Loco Rewards, download the app or sign up here .

For official rules and entry details of the Coca-Cola x El Pollo Loco Soccer Challenge, click here.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Named by USA Today 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards as a “Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” two years in a row, our menu features innovative meals with Mexican-inspired flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco , inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 500 company-owned and franchised restaurants across nine U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Washington. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order , visit the Loco Rewards app or ElPolloLoco.com . Follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or X .

CONTACT:

DeVries Global

media@elpolloloco.com

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