Former CIA Advisor Releases New Video: Warning the AI Bubble Could Burst by April 29

Washington, D.C., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former CIA advisor Jim Rickards has released a new video presentation warning that the fast rise of artificial intelligence may be creating risks that reach far beyond the tech sector.

In the newly released session, Rickards looks at the huge wave of money flowing into AI infrastructure and argues that the rapid buildout of computing power, data centers, and related financing may be helping create a dangerous bubble.

Presented in a visual, story-driven format, the video walks viewers through the forces behind the current AI boom and explains why Rickards believes the same trends driving excitement today could lead to serious financial trouble if conditions start to weaken.

What Viewers Will Learn

The presentation covers:

• How the fast expansion of AI infrastructure may be adding risk to the broader market

• The financial ties connecting major tech companies involved in the AI boom

• Why some analysts believe the current level of AI spending may be hard to maintain

• How trouble in key parts of the AI market could spread more widely

Rickards places the discussion in the context of past technology bubbles, including earlier periods of heavy spending and overconfidence.

A Closer Look at the AI Buildout

One main focus of the presentation is the huge amount of money now being poured into AI infrastructure.

Major tech firms have committed billions of dollars to build data centers, buy advanced chips, and expand cloud systems to support more powerful AI tools.

Rickards argues that this race to build AI may be creating conditions driven less by steady economics and more by competition, market excitement, and overspending.

According to the presentation, this has helped create a web of financing deals, partnerships, and business ties that could leave the sector more exposed if momentum starts to fade.

Why Rickards Believes the Risks Could Spread

Another major point in the presentation is that the AI boom may not stay limited to tech stocks.

Rickards explains how many large AI-related companies are tied together through infrastructure, hardware, software, and finance.

Because of these links, he argues that problems in one part of the AI market could affect confidence across a much larger part of the economy.

The presentation compares this setup to earlier bubbles, when heavy spending and optimism were followed by deeper market trouble.

Looking Back at Other Technology Bubbles

Throughout the session, Rickards compares today’s AI boom to earlier moments when investors rushed into a major new technology.

He explains how breakthrough technologies often attract big promises, heavy spending, and rising expectations that can eventually move too far ahead of reality.

By looking back at periods like the internet boom of the late 1990s, the presentation shows how fast innovation can also lead to sharp market resets.

Why This Presentation Is Being Released Now

Investment in artificial intelligence has risen sharply in recent years as major tech companies spend enormous sums on AI development and infrastructure.

As this buildout continues, more analysts and economists are raising questions about how sustainable it is, what kind of returns it can produce, and how much risk may be building beneath the surface.

Rickards’ presentation comes at a time when artificial intelligence has become one of the most watched — and debated — areas of the market.

Who Should Watch

• Individuals following risks inside the artificial intelligence sector

• Viewers interested in tech bubbles and market cycles

• Audiences tracking how concentrated investment trends can affect the wider economy

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Over the course of his career, Rickards has advised institutions including the Pentagon, the Central Intelligence Agency, and senior officials within the U.S. government on financial markets and economic strategy.

He has also worked with financial institutions and policymakers during major market events and has written widely on global economic trends and monetary systems.

Rickards’ research is published by Paradigm Press, a financial publishing firm that produces market analysis, economic commentary, and educational research designed to help readers better understand major financial and technology trends.