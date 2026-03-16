Levi & Korsinsky, LLP: Institutional Investor Notice — BellRing Brands Lead Plaintiff Opportunity

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors holding positions in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) during the Class Period may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities and portfolio recovery options. Fiduciaries have obligations to monitor and evaluate claims that could benefit fund participants, and the pending securities class action involving BellRing may warrant attention.

The securities action alleges that BellRing made materially misleading statements between November 19, 2024 and August 4, 2025 regarding its sales growth drivers, competitive positioning, and demand dynamics. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on March 23, 2026.

You may contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

Notice to Institutional Holders

The case involves a consumer packaged goods company whose shares traded on the NYSE. Institutional holders who acquired BRBR shares during the class period and experienced losses may have standing to serve as lead plaintiff or participate as absent class members.

Discuss your case with our attorneys

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

As claimed, fund managers and plan fiduciaries may have obligations under ERISA and related frameworks to evaluate potential claims and consider participation in securities class actions where fund assets were affected. Passive monitoring of securities litigation outcomes may be insufficient to discharge fiduciary duties when losses are material.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutional investors with significant losses may benefit from serving as lead plaintiff, which allows direction of the litigation strategy

There is no out-of-pocket cost to serve as lead plaintiff or class member; counsel fees are contingent on recovery

Under the PSLRA, the lead plaintiff is typically the movant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought

Pension funds and asset managers may owe duties to beneficiaries to actively monitor and pursue recovery in securities fraud actions

Absent class members retain the right to share in any recovery without active participation, but lead plaintiffs can influence settlement terms

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Portfolio Impact Assessment

The securities action alleges that the company's shares declined materially on two corrective disclosure dates as the market absorbed previously concealed information about retailer inventory dynamics and competitive conditions. Institutional holders should assess the impact of these declines on portfolio performance and evaluate recovery options.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and our firm has extensive experience representing pension funds and asset managers," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities and securities class action participation. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for institutional and individual investors. Ranked among ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Contact: Joseph E. Levi, Esq. | jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500