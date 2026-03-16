AQST Investor Alert: AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Misrepresented Anaphylm's FDA Approval Prospects: Levi & Korsinsky

Management told investors Anaphylm was "on track" for FDA approval by January 31, 2026. On January 9, 2026, the FDA flagged deficiencies that precluded even labeling discussions. AQST shareholders lost $2.30 per share overnight.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP highlights the contrast between Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AQST) repeated assurances and what actually happened to investors. Find out if you qualify to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

AQST shares fell from $6.21 to $3.91 on January 9, 2026, a single-day decline exceeding 37%. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 4, 2026.

The Promise

Throughout the Class Period (June 16, 2025 through January 8, 2026), the Company projected unwavering confidence in its Anaphylm regulatory path:

- June 16, 2025: Management declared the Company was "one step closer to getting this life-saving innovation in the hands of the patients and caregivers who need it most" after FDA acceptance of the NDA.

- August 12, 2025: Investors were told the Company was "on track across the important elements of Anaphylm," including FDA review, advisory committee preparations, and pre-commercial launch activities.

- November 5, 2025: The Company stated its "NDA remains on track for the scheduled January 31, 2026 PDUFA goal date" and described "strong execution."

- November 6, 2025: Management assured investors it had confirmed with the FDA that the Agency was "aiming for an on-time review" and proclaimed: "Simply put, we are ready to go."

The Reality

On January 9, 2026, the Company revealed the FDA had identified deficiencies in the NDA that precluded discussion of labeling and post-marketing commitments. The PDUFA date of January 31, 2026 could not be met. By January 30, 2026, the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter citing human factors validation study failures, including difficulty opening the pouch, incorrect film placement, and tolerability concerns such as tingling, burning, and taste leading to premature film removal.

The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

What Was Promised | What Actually Happened

FDA approval by January 31, 2026 PDUFA date | Complete Response Letter issued; approval delayed to at least Q1 2027

"On track" across all regulatory elements | Deficiencies precluded even labeling discussions

"Nothing... of consequence" in FDA interactions | Human factors study cited multiple failure categories

Q1 2026 commercial launch readiness | Resubmission estimated Q3 2026; new 6-month review clock required

"The different functions in the FDA are doing their jobs... that feels really good" | FDA's DMEPA division flagged fundamental usability concerns

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The gap between what Aquestive told investors and what the FDA ultimately communicated raises serious questions about whether shareholders received accurate information during the Class Period." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The securities action contends that management knew or recklessly disregarded that deficiencies existed in the Anaphylm NDA while simultaneously providing investors with statements of confidence about on-time approval. The complaint charges that these statements artificially inflated AQST's stock price, causing shareholders to purchase at prices that did not reflect the true regulatory risk.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your AQST losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 4, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171