APO Investor Alert: APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Misrepresented Epstein Business: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Apollo never did any business with Jeffrey Epstein." That was the promise. The reality: U.S. Department of Justice files revealed that Epstein requested and received internal Apollo financial documents, emailed and met with senior decision makers on sensitive matters, and was consulted on the firm's tax affairs. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) shares fell $5.99 per share, approximately 5%, as the gap between the Company's assurances and the documented record widened.

Find out if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Investors who purchased APO securities between May 10, 2021 and February 21, 2026 may be entitled to compensation. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 1, 2026.

The Promise

Across earnings calls, SEC filings, and an independent review, Apollo Global delivered a consistent message to the investing public: the Company had zero business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. On an October 2020 earnings call, the Company's Head of Investor Relations stated unequivocally that "Apollo never did any business with Jeffrey Epstein." A January 2021 report commissioned by the board concluded that "Apollo never retained Epstein for any services." Every quarterly and annual SEC filing from May 2021 through the end of the Class Period incorporated these findings by reference, the lawsuit contends.

The Reality

DOJ files released in early 2026 painted a starkly different picture, the action claims:

- In March 2016, the Company's CEO forwarded a detailed internal tax receivable agreement calculation directly to Epstein and followed up to provide additional detail

- Epstein described meeting with the CEO to discuss Athene, Montauk, and Rothschild, among other topics

- Epstein facilitated meetings between Apollo executives and Edmond de Rothschild at his Manhattan townhouse regarding a potential tax inversion deal

- An Apollo partner emailed Epstein stating the CEO "asked me to catch up with you regarding the Rothschild conversations"

- A senior family office executive instructed Apollo's head of tax finance to copy Epstein on emails and include him on calls to "get the benefit of his substantive expertise"

The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

The contrast is quantifiable. The Company promised investors that Epstein had no role in Apollo's operations. The DOJ files revealed Epstein was consulted on a tax receivable agreement valued at hundreds of millions of dollars, proposed a structure he claimed could save Apollo's co-founders up to $300 million in taxes, and was embedded in discussions involving multiple Apollo partners and senior executives. When this gap became public, APO shares declined from $119.72 to $113.73, a loss of $5.99 per share.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your APO losses or call (212) 363-7500.

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. Here, Apollo Global made categorical assurances about the absence of any Epstein business relationship while internal records allegedly documented the opposite." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The securities action asserts that the promise of no Epstein involvement was not merely imprecise but affirmatively contradicted by the Company's own records, and that every SEC filing incorporating the Dechert Report perpetuated the gap between what investors were told and what the evidence showed.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 1, 2026

Submit your claim to join the APO recovery action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171