FBRT Investor Alert: FRANKLIN BSP REALTY TRUST, INC. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Claims Management Misrepresented Dividend Sustainability: Levi & Korsinsky

Promise vs. Reality: The Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Performance Gap

Management projected $0.355 per share in sustainable quarterly dividends. Investors received a 44% dividend cut to $0.20 and a 14.18% stock price collapse.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP highlights the contrast between Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE: FBRT) dividend promises and actual results. A securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased FBRT securities between November 5, 2024 and February 11, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover your investment losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

FBRT shares fell $1.44 per share, or 14.18%, closing at $8.71 on February 12, 2026, after the Company slashed its quarterly dividend from $0.355 to $0.20. The lead plaintiff deadline is April 27, 2026.

The Promise

Across five consecutive quarterly earnings calls, management told investors that the $0.355 dividend was sustainable. The Company projected a detailed roadmap to full dividend coverage, citing three specific earnings drivers:

- CLO restructuring would generate $0.04 to $0.06 per share quarterly

- REO capital redeployment would contribute $0.08 to $0.12 per share per quarter

- NewPoint integration would deliver $0.08 per share in quarterly earnings at an 8% ROE

Combined, management represented these drivers would close the coverage gap entirely.

The Reality

On February 11, 2026, FBRT revealed that none of these projections materialized as promised:

- Q4 2025 diluted EPS fell to $0.13, down from $0.29 in Q4 2024

- Full year 2025 GAAP net income declined to $84.1 million from $92.4 million in 2024

- REO liquidations took "longer than originally anticipated," locking equity in underperforming assets

- Multi-decade tight spreads meant new loans earned lower returns than loans paying off

- The Company admitted it had been "over-distributing capital to investors" for multiple quarters

The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

| Metric | What Management Promised | What Actually Happened |

|---|---|---|

| Quarterly Dividend | $0.355 maintained | Cut to $0.20 (44% reduction) |

| REO Resolution | "Get there as fast as we can" | "Taken longer than we originally planned" |

| Distributable Earnings Path | "Clear path" to coverage | $0.27 per share vs. $0.355 needed |

| FY Diluted EPS | Improving trajectory | $0.64 (down from $0.82) |

| Book Value | Stable | Eroded by over-distribution |

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The repeated assurances about dividend sustainability, paired with detailed earnings driver projections that did not materialize, raise important questions about what was known and when." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your FBRT losses or call (212) 363-7500.

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The action contends that management recklessly overstated FBRT's ability to maintain the $0.355 dividend while internal realities pointed in a different direction. The complaint charges that the Company's public statements lacked a reasonable basis because REO resolution timelines, spread compression, and SOFR declines were already undermining the dividend coverage roadmap that executives presented to investors quarter after quarter.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: April 27, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171