Levi & Korsinsky, LLP: CEO and CFO Named as Control Person Defendants in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Securities Action

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two senior executives of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) are named as individual defendants in a securities class action: Jacqueline E. Shea, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Peter Kies, Chief Financial Officer. The pleading asserts these individuals had the power and authority to control the contents of the Company's SEC filings, press releases, and market communications. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by April 7, 2026.

Request information for institutional investors or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

The Named Individual Defendants

The complaint charges that Jacqueline E. Shea served as Inovio's President and Chief Executive Officer at all relevant times. As averred, Peter Kies served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. The pleading asserts both individuals possessed the power to control the Company's public disclosures and were provided with copies of SEC filings prior to issuance.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

Under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act, controlling persons may be held jointly and severally liable for primary securities violations. The complaint charges that the Individual Defendants exercised control over Inovio's general operations and possessed the power to control the specific activities comprising the alleged violations.

Alleged Control Person Liability

• As averred, Jacqueline E. Shea had authority over SEC filings and press releases

• The pleading asserts Peter Kies controlled financial disclosures

• The complaint charges both defendants knew adverse facts were being concealed

• As averred, the Individual Defendants had access to material non-public information

• The pleading asserts defendants had ability to prevent or correct misleading statements

Contact us for institutional representation or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

The complaint charges that the Individual Defendants signed Sarbanes-Oxley certifications attached to the Company's quarterly and annual reports, certifying that such reports did not contain untrue statements of material fact.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete," noted Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "We are examining the individual defendants' roles in the alleged misconduct."

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