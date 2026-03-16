EOSE Investor Alert: EOS Energy Enterprises, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Defendants Misled Investors About Production Capacity: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in EOS Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between November 5, 2025 and February 26, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Eos Energy shares fell $4.39, or 39.4%, to close at $6.74 on February 26, 2026, after the Company reported full year 2025 revenue of $114.2 million, missing its own guidance of $150 million to $160 million by tens of millions of dollars. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 5, 2026.

The Alleged Manufacturing Ramp Failure

The zinc-based battery energy storage market requires massive capital investment in automated production lines before a single dollar of revenue is recognized at scale. Eos Energy staked its fiscal year 2025 outlook on a successful transition to a fully automated battery manufacturing line at its Turtle Creek facility, projecting $150 million to $160 million in revenue. The lawsuit contends that throughout the Class Period, management continued to affirm this guidance while the Company was unable to achieve the production ramp and capacity utilization needed to meet those targets.

How Production Shortfalls Allegedly Drove the Revenue Miss

The complaint alleges that three concealed operational breakdowns undermined the revenue outlook:

- Battery line equipment downtime ran in the mid-30% range, more than triple the 10% best-in-class benchmark and far above internal forecasts

- Automated bipolar production failed to hit quality targets on schedule, forcing costly rework cycles and lost output

- An isolated supplier nonperformance cost a full week of production during a critical ramp period

- The 2 GWh annualized capacity milestone was reached five weeks later than initially planned

- Full year revenue landed at $114.2 million, roughly $40 million below the low end of guidance

Key Production Capacity Allegations for Shareholders

The action claims that the Company's November 5, 2025 press release and investor presentation touted "record quarterly revenue" and stated that automation positioned Eos to "more than triple its output in the fourth quarter." Yet as alleged, the automated line was already experiencing quality failures and excessive downtime that made the stated guidance unattainable. The lawsuit asserts that these conditions were known internally but withheld from investors, causing EOSE shares to trade at artificially inflated prices.

"This case presents important questions about manufacturing capacity disclosure obligations in the energy storage sector. When a company's revenue guidance depends on achieving specific production milestones, investors are entitled to know when those milestones are at serious risk." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join this case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by May 5, 2026.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171