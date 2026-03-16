BSX Investor Alert: BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Overstating Electrophysiology Growth Projections: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between July 23, 2025, and February 3, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Boston Scientific shares fell $16.12 per share, a decline of approximately 17.6%, after the Company disclosed slower than expected U.S. EP market growth and increased competitive pressures on February 4, 2026. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 4, 2026.

The Alleged EP Growth Methodology

The global electrophysiology market attracted enormous capital investment between 2024 and 2025, with pulse field ablation (PFA) technology positioned as the fastest-growing segment in medical devices. The lawsuit contends that throughout the Class Period, Boston Scientific projected the EP market would sustain 15% long-range growth while repeatedly asserting the Company would "outpace the market" through its FARAPULSE platform and expanding portfolio. Management characterized PFA adoption as accelerating from 50% global penetration toward 80% by 2028, framing FARAPULSE as "uniquely positioned to lead."

The complaint alleges these projections were materially misleading because management was aware that the U.S. EP segment's growth rate was unsustainable and was approaching a tipping point earlier than the market anticipated.

How EP Projections Allegedly Affected Reported Financials

As alleged in the action, Boston Scientific elevated full-year 2025 guidance on multiple occasions, moving reported revenue growth expectations from 18%-19% in July to approximately 20% by October. The complaint claims these guidance increases incorporated EP growth assumptions that management knew were unreliable, artificially inflating investor expectations and the Company's stock price.

Key EP Growth Allegations for Shareholders

- The lawsuit alleges management described EP as the "largest, fastest-growing market in med tech" while aware that procedure volume growth was decelerating in the U.S.

- The action claims the Company projected mid-teens market growth even as competitive pressures from established rivals intensified

- As alleged, management touted 94% EP sales growth in Q2 2025 and 63% in Q3 2025 without adequately disclosing that these rates were unsustainable

- The complaint contends that management presented cath lab capacity expansion and ambulatory surgical center openings as growth catalysts while knowing these factors would not offset decelerating demand

- The filing alleges that guidance for fiscal 2026 fell "well below expectations" because the adverse EP trends management concealed during the Class Period had materialized

The PFA Competitive Landscape Factor

"This case presents important questions about growth projection disclosure obligations in the medical device sector, particularly when a company repeatedly elevates guidance while allegedly aware of material headwinds that threaten the sustainability of its flagship segment," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The lawsuit asserts that management dismissed competitive concerns by pointing to FARAPULSE's first-mover advantage and integrated ecosystem, claiming the Company was "insulating" itself from rivals. Yet the corrective disclosure on February 4, 2026, attributed disappointing results in part to "increased competition," directly contradicting prior assurances.

Submit your information to join this case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by May 4, 2026.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171