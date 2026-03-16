Levi & Korsinsky, LLP: April 6, 2026 — Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Role in Mereo BioPharma Securities Class Action

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPORTANT DATE: April 6, 2026. Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) securities class action must file a motion by this date. Missing the deadline means forfeiting the opportunity to direct the litigation on behalf of the class.

Click here to participate in this action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act ("PSLRA"), the court appoints a lead plaintiff to act on behalf of the class. The lead plaintiff selects counsel, monitors the litigation, and participates in major case decisions. The PSLRA establishes a presumption that the investor with the largest financial interest who otherwise satisfies certain requirements should be appointed.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

• Lead plaintiffs direct the litigation and select counsel on behalf of all class members

• Selection is typically based on having the largest financial interest in the case

• There is no cost to serve as lead plaintiff or participate in the class action

• The April 6, 2026 deadline is strictly enforced by the court

• Investors who do not apply by the deadline remain class members but cannot serve as lead plaintiff

Post-Deadline Procedures

After the April 6, 2026 deadline passes, the court will consider competing motions for lead plaintiff appointment. The court typically holds a hearing and issues an order appointing the lead plaintiff. The appointed lead plaintiff then works with counsel to prosecute the case on behalf of all class members.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who purchased MREO ADS during the Class Period from June 5, 2023 through December 26, 2025 are automatically class members. They need not apply for lead plaintiff to participate in any eventual recovery. However, only investors who apply by April 6, 2026 will be considered for the lead plaintiff role.

About the Mereo Class Action

The complaint alleges Mereo and certain officers made materially misleading statements about the Phase 3 ORBIT and COSMIC clinical trials for setrusumab. Following corrective disclosures, MREO shares allegedly dropped 87.7%.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests and the ability to adequately represent absent class members," explained Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Get started on your claim

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

(212) 363-7500

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

www.zlk.com