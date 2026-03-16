Levi & Korsinsky, LLP: Fraud-on-the-Market Doctrine Underpins Paysafe Securities Class Action

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE). YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU: Purchased Paysafe stock between March 4, 2025 and November 12, 2025; Lost money on your Paysafe investment.

The fraud-on-the-market doctrine, established by the Supreme Court in Basic Inc. v. Levinson (1988) and refined in Halliburton Co. v. Erica P. John Fund, Inc. (2014), provides that investors who purchase securities in efficient markets are entitled to a rebuttable presumption of reliance on the integrity of market prices. This legal framework supports the class-wide claims in the pending Paysafe securities action.

The Efficient Market Hypothesis

The action alleges that PSFE shares traded in an efficient market throughout the Class Period. Paysafe was listed on the NYSE, filed periodic reports with the SEC, communicated regularly with investors via press releases and earnings calls, and was followed by securities analysts at multiple brokerage firms.

The Fraud-on-the-Market Doctrine

Under Basic Inc. v. Levinson, investors need not prove individual reliance on specific misstatements when shares trade in an efficient market

The Halliburton decisions confirmed the viability of the fraud-on-the-market presumption while permitting defendants to rebut it

Rule 23 class certification allows similarly situated investors to pursue claims collectively, reducing litigation costs

The doctrine recognizes that misrepresentations affect market prices, and investors are harmed by purchasing at inflated prices

Application to Paysafe

Plaintiffs contend that Paysafe's stock price was artificially inflated by the allegedly false statements and omissions during the Class Period, reaching a high of $17.93 on March 24, 2025. When the concealed information was disclosed, the stock fell sharply, causing losses to class members.

Rule 23 Class Certification

The lawsuit maintains that common questions of law and fact predominate, making this case suitable for class treatment. The proposed class includes all persons and entities that purchased PSFE securities during the Class Period and were damaged thereby.

Submit your information now or call (212) 363-7500.

"Securities class actions allow investors to efficiently pursue claims that might otherwise be too costly to bring individually. The fraud-on-the-market doctrine is essential to making this possible," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about your rights or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM

Levi & Korsinsky represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with expertise in fraud-on-the-market cases and Section 10(b) litigation. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by April 7, 2026.