Levi & Korsinsky, LLP: April 6, 2026 --- Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Role in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Securities Class Action

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPORTANT DATE: April 6, 2026. Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical securities class action must file a motion by this date. Missing the deadline means forfeiting the opportunity to direct the litigation on behalf of the class.

Submit your information now or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act ("PSLRA"), the lead plaintiff is the investor or group of investors appointed by the court to represent the class. The lead plaintiff selects and retains counsel, monitors the litigation, and makes key decisions about case strategy and settlement.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

• The PSLRA creates a presumption that the investor with the largest financial interest should serve as lead plaintiff

• Institutional investors and individuals with substantial losses are often well-suited to serve

• Lead plaintiffs have fiduciary duties to act in the best interests of the class

• There is no out-of-pocket cost to serve as lead plaintiff; attorneys' fees come from any recovery

• Lead plaintiff duties typically require reviewing court filings and participating in occasional conferences

Post-Deadline Procedures

After the April 6, 2026 deadline, the court will review lead plaintiff motions and appoint a lead plaintiff based on the PSLRA criteria. The selected lead plaintiff will then retain counsel and oversee the case as it proceeds through discovery, motions practice, and potentially trial or settlement.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not seek appointment as lead plaintiff remain members of the class and retain the right to share in any recovery. There is no requirement to take any action to preserve class membership at this stage.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests and the ability to adequately represent absent class members," explained Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

About the Ultragenyx Class Action

The action alleges that Ultragenyx and certain officers violated securities laws by making false and misleading statements about the Company's Phase III clinical studies. Investors who purchased RARE securities between August 3, 2023 and December 26, 2025 may be affected.

Act before time runs out or call (212) 363-7500.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

(212) 363-7500

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

www.zlk.com