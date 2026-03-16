Sonoco Issues 2025 Annual Report

Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held April 15

First Quarter 2026 Results to be released April 21

HARTSVILLE, S.C., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, has issued its 2025 Annual Report to Shareholders and announced the date for its 2026 Annual General Meeting. The annual report details the Company’s 2025 financial results, its strategy and the transformation of the business to create a more focused, simplified and stronger company.

“Our objective in focusing our portfolio was straightforward: to improve the quality, predictability and durability of our earnings and cash flow while creating long term value for our shareholders,” said Howard Coker, president and CEO. “Our Future is in Focus, and we believe there is much more we can accomplish by focusing on our strategic priorities of sustainable growth, margin improvement and efficient capital allocation in the years to come.”

Sonoco has sent its 2025 Annual Report, Form 10-K and proxy statement to shareholders in advance of its annual meeting. A digital version of these reports can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sonoco.com .

Annual Meeting Information

Sonoco’s 2026 Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at the Performing Arts Center at Coker University, 300 E. College Avenue, Hartsville, S.C., beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

Shareholders are invited to attend in person. Those unable to attend can access a live webcast at https://investor.sonoco.com/ under the Investor Events section. The webcast link is https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/697531043 . Those planning to listen should connect to the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start. The webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of Sonoco’s website.

First Quarter Financial Results

Sonoco expects to announce its first quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, after the market closes. The Company’s executive management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the call along with supporting materials will be available on the Sonoco Investor Relations website at https://investor.sonoco.com/ . The webcast link is https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/192737512 . A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days following the call.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and paper consumer and industrial packaging. The Company had net sales of $7.5 billion from continuing operations in 2025 and has approximately 22,000 employees working in 265 operations in 37 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune in 2026 as well as one of America’s Most Admired and Responsible Companies by Fortune and Newsweek and by USA TODAY’s list of America’s Climate Leaders in 2025. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .