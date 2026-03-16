Kaltura Unveils Beta of ‘Avatar Video Production Studio’ for the Creation of Avatar-Narrated Recorded Videos, at Scale

New York, New York, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced the beta launch of its Avatar Video Production Studio. Kaltura’s Avatar Video Production Studio transforms organizational knowledge into engaging, personalized, avatar-narrated viewing experiences with minimal effort. From breathing new avatar-narrated life into existing organizational video assets, to generating new avatar-narrated videos in no time, Kaltura’s Avatar Video Production Studio unlocks the potential of AI-based video content creation.

The Avatar Video Production Studio expands Kaltura’s intelligent content creation suite which is used by enterprise teams for video capturing, streaming, editing, personalization, AI-based enrichment, clipping and repurposing - and now also full AI-based avatar-narrated video generation. As part of Kaltura’s broader digital experience platform, the Avatar Video Production Studio works in conjunction with Kaltura’s content management, engagement, and conversational capabilities, and within Kaltura’s rich media Content Hub, LMS & CMS Extensions and Virtual Events, Webinars and Virtual Classrooms experiences - creating a continuous flywheel where enterprise knowledge can be created, managed, distributed, and experienced across multiple organizational journeys.

As enterprise knowledge evolves rapidly and video libraries grow exponentially, organizations face a challenge: how to make their vast repository of knowledge accessible and actionable for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Kaltura’s Avatar Video Production Studio addresses this challenge by empowering business users to quickly and affordably create professional-grade videos narrated by photorealistic avatars - including “digital twins” - for training, onboarding, and marketing, without the need for dedicated production resources. In the coming months, Avatar Video Production Studio will also be made available for self-served purchase, expanding the company’s product-led growth (PLG) motion.

"At Kaltura, we always believed that video creation tools should be accessible to every department, from HR to marketing to customer support, enabling them to deliver the right engaging content to the right audience, at minimum time, effort, and cost," said Ron Yekutiel, Co-founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of Kaltura. "With our Avatar Video Production Studio, any employee can create engaging content at scale, and deliver it along with a human-like digital employee avatar that can become a live, conversational avatar upon request to address individual viewer needs.”



The launch of Kaltura’s Avatar Video Production Studio follows the recent release of Kaltura’s Agentic Avatars, a new class of real-time conversational video agents for organizations. Kaltura’s Agentic Avatars combine live, human-like interaction with organizational intelligence and business intent, enabling rich, interactive, personalized customer, employee, learner, and audience journeys. Powered by conversational AI in over 30 languages, and infused with dynamically generated media, Kaltura’s Agentic Avatars analyze speech and contextual signals in real time, including screen and camera comprehension, produce rich multimodal responses, and integrate directly with enterprise systems and knowledge repositories, with enterprise-grade governance and compliance.

Kaltura’s Avatar Video Production Studio beta version which was announced today offers two intuitive creation flows that users can utilize to easily produce high-quality avatar-led videos. The first allows users to create a video from scratch by providing a script for each scene and adding context such as audience, purpose, and key messaging, to quickly create a fresh, avatar-narrated video. The second option automatically generates session highlights from a selected recorded media asset, enabling users to quickly create concise avatar-narrated summaries of longer meetings or polished tutorials of webinars or presentations. This automated process enables businesses to scale their content production while maintaining consistency and brand alignment with the integration of highly dynamic, customizable avatars. What makes the Avatar Video Production Studio even more unique is the seamless connection to Kaltura's Agentic Avatars. Once a video is created, organizations can activate the same avatar as a real-time conversational agent. The avatar that narrated a training video, can then answer viewer questions live, clarify concepts, and guide them through next steps. This transforms a one-way content asset into an always-on digital employee that both delivers and reinforces knowledge interactively.

The Avatar Video Production Studio is available for beta testing. You can learn more and register to join the beta here.

To watch Kaltura’s company overview video accompanied by a live avatar click here.



About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com.

