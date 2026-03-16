Autolus Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March 27, 2026

LONDON and GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and operational highlights before open of U.S. markets on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30am EDT / 12:30pm GMT to discuss the company’s financial results and provide a general business update. Conference call participants should pre-register using this link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible on the events section of Autolus’ website.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation T cell therapies and candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, Autolus is engineering precisely targeted and controlled T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a marketed therapy, AUCATZYL®, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

Contact:

Amanda Cray

+1 617-967-0207

a.cray@autolus.com