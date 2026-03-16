NVIDIA Expands Open Model Families to Power the Next Wave of Agentic, Physical and Healthcare AI

News Summary:

NVIDIA Nemotron 3 omni-understanding models power AI agents delivering natural conversations, complex reasoning and advanced visual capabilities.

NVIDIA Isaac GR00T N1.7, NVIDIA Alpamayo 1.5 and NVIDIA Cosmos 3 models push the boundaries of physical AI reasoning and action across robots and autonomous vehicles.

Part of the NVIDIA BioNeMo platform, the Proteina-Complexa model accelerates protein drug discovery — alongside a new open dataset comprising millions of new, AI-predicted protein complex predictions, developed by NVIDIA, Google DeepMind, EMBL’s European Bioinformatics Institute and Seoul National University.

NVIDIA open models are being adopted by CodeRabbit, CrowdStrike, Cursor, Factory, ServiceNow and Perplexity for agentic AI; LG Electronics and Milestone Systems for physical AI; and Novo Nordisk, Viva Biotech and Manifold Bio for healthcare AI.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC -- NVIDIA today announced it is expanding its open model families to power the next wave of agentic, physical and healthcare AI, introducing new models that enable developers and scientists to build intelligent systems that can reason and act across digital and real-world environments.

Open models are essential to advancing innovation at global scale. NVIDIA’s expanding portfolio — including NVIDIA Nemotron ™ for agentic systems, NVIDIA Cosmos ™ for physical AI, NVIDIA Alpamayo for autonomous vehicles, NVIDIA Isaac™ GR00T for robotics and NVIDIA BioNeMo ™ for biomedical research — contributes advanced models and frameworks to unlock new capabilities across industries.

“Open source AI has become a global force for innovation,” said Kari Briski, vice president of generative AI software at NVIDIA. “From biology and scientific discovery to robotics and autonomous machines, NVIDIA open model families extend intelligence beyond language, enabling developers worldwide to build intelligent agents and power breakthroughs across digital and physical industries.”

NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Ultra, Omni and VoiceChat Models Power AI Agents

The NVIDIA Nemotron family is expanding with omni-understanding models across language, vision, voice and safety, extending multimodal intelligence to help developers build specialized, agentic AI.

NVIDIA Nemotron 3 omni-understanding multimodal models power AI agents, delivering natural conversations, complex reasoning and advanced visual capabilities.

Nemotron 3 Ultra delivers frontier-level intelligence with 5x throughput efficiency with the NVFP4 format on the NVIDIA Blackwell platform to power AI-native applications such as coding assistants, search and complex workflow automation.

delivers frontier-level intelligence with 5x throughput efficiency with the NVFP4 format on the NVIDIA Blackwell platform to power AI-native applications such as coding assistants, search and complex workflow automation. Nemotron 3 Omni integrates audio, vision and language understanding, allowing AI agents to extract insights from videos and documents with high efficiency and accuracy.

integrates audio, vision and language understanding, allowing AI agents to extract insights from videos and documents with high efficiency and accuracy. Nemotron 3 VoiceChat supports real-time conversations in which AI listens and responds simultaneously. The model combines automatic speech recognition, large language model processing and text-to-speech capabilities in a single system.

supports real-time conversations in which AI listens and responds simultaneously. The model combines automatic speech recognition, large language model processing and text-to-speech capabilities in a single system. Nemotron safety models and retrieval pipeline strengthen trustworthy multimodal systems by detecting unsafe content across text and images, while an agentic retrieval pipeline improves the relevance and accuracy of outputs.

LangChain has integrated NVIDIA Nemotron models and other NVIDIA Agent Toolkit software into its agent development platform, enabling businesses to build, deploy and monitor intelligent AI assistants that can automate complex tasks at enterprise scale.

Leading companies including Automation Anywhere , CodeRabbit, CrowdStrike , Cursor, Factory, Distyl , Genspark, Perplexity and ServiceNow are deploying NVIDIA Nemotron models to power advanced agentic applications. Edison Scientific is using NVIDIA Nemotron as an integral component of Kosmos, an autonomous AI scientist used by more than 50,000 researchers that performs hundreds of research tasks in parallel, compressing months of research into a day.

AI developers worldwide are using Nemotron models data and frameworks to build sovereign models that serve billions of people in their native languages and align with local cultures and values. These include AI Singapore, Bielik.ai , Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, LINAGORA, SOOFI, Stockmark, Trillion Labs, Viettel and YTL AI Labs.

NVIDIA has also released Nemotron-Personas , a collection of privacy-preserving, fully synthetic datasets grounded in local census and demographic data. The France dataset , developed in collaboration with Pleias, is available today, joining existing datasets for the U.S., Japan, India, Brazil and Singapore.

New Open Models Advance Physical AI Reasoning

NVIDIA is accelerating the development of autonomous systems with new foundation models and simulation tools designed to help robots and vehicles perceive, reason and act in the physical world. These include:

NVIDIA Cosmos 3, the first world foundation model to unify synthetic world generation, physical AI reasoning and action simulation, is expected to come soon, helping physical AI operate in complex environments.

the first world foundation model to unify synthetic world generation, physical AI reasoning and action simulation, is expected to come soon, helping physical AI operate in complex environments. NVIDIA Isaac GR00T N1.7, an open reasoning vision language action (VLA) model purpose-built for humanoids, is now commercially viable for real-world deployment.

an open reasoning vision language action (VLA) model purpose-built for humanoids, is now commercially viable for real-world deployment. NVIDIA Alpamayo 1.5, a reasoning VLA model, supercharges autonomous vehicles reasoning with navigation guidance, prompt conditioning, flexible multi-camera support and configurable camera parameters.



During his GTC keynote, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang also previewed GR00T N2, a next-generation robot foundation model based on DreamZero research. Built on a new world action model architecture, the model helps robots succeed at new tasks in new environments more than twice as often as leading VLA models. Slated to be available by the end of the year, GR00T N2 currently ranks No. 1 on MolmoSpaces and RoboArena for generalist robot policies.

HCLTech, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Milestone Systems, mimic robotics, Skild AI, Tulip, and The Toyota Research Institute are using NVIDIA Cosmos to accelerate physical AI training and video analytics. Humanoid, LG Electronics, NEURA and Noble Machines are adopting NVIDIA Isaac GR00T N1.7 to scale humanoid robot deployment.

Open Models Accelerate Healthcare and Life Sciences Research

NVIDIA is advancing AI-driven discovery in healthcare and life sciences with open, multimodal foundation models and datasets that accelerate biomedical research, drug discovery, medical imaging and understanding of scientific literature.

NVIDIA BioNeMo is expanding as an open AI development platform for healthcare and life sciences, enabling researchers to model, design and simulate biological systems at scale.

Proteina-Complexa is a generative model for protein binder design that accelerates structure-based drug discovery and therapeutic development. Novo Nordisk, Viva Biotech and Manifold Bio are using Proteina-Complexa to design proteins that bind to a target protein, and have experimentally tested the generated designs.

NVIDIA has collaborated with EMBL’s European Bioinformatics Institute, Google DeepMind and Seoul National University to massively expand the AlphaFold Protein Structure Database — calculating about 30 million protein complex predictions and adding 1.7 million high-confidence predictions to the AlphaFold database — to speed the discovery of new drug targets and disease biology.

NVIDIA also introduced nvQSP, a GPU-accelerated simulation engine that enables pharmaceutical researchers to explore far more treatment scenarios in computer models before clinical trials begin. In benchmark tests, nvQSP delivered up to 77x faster performance compared with traditional single-threaded CPU simulations, allowing scientists to analyze hundreds of dose levels and patient subpopulations in the time it previously took to simulate just a few.

Availability

Select NVIDIA open models, data and frameworks are available on GitHub and Hugging Face, a range of cloud, inference and AI infrastructure platforms, and build.nvidia.com .

Many of the models are also available as NVIDIA NIM ™ microservices for secure, scalable deployment on any NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure, from the edge to the cloud.

Watch the GTC keynote from Huang and explore sessions .

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Natalie Hereth

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

press@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: from biology and scientific discovery to robotics and autonomous machines, NVIDIA open model families extending intelligence beyond language, enabling developers worldwide to build intelligent agents, power breakthroughs and accelerate innovation across digital and physical industries; the benefits, impact, performance, and availability of NVIDIA’s products, services, and technologies; expectations with respect to NVIDIA’s third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments; expectations with respect to AI and related industries; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA’s reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA’s products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA’s existing product and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA’s products or NVIDIA’s partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA’s products or technologies when integrated into systems; NVIDIA’s ability to realize the potential benefits of business investments or acquisitions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Many of the products and features described herein remain in various stages and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. The statements above are not intended to be, and should not be interpreted as a commitment, promise, or legal obligation, and the development, release, and timing of any features or functionalities described for our products is subject to change and remains at the sole discretion of NVIDIA. NVIDIA will have no liability for failure to deliver or delay in the delivery of any of the products, features or functions set forth herein.

© 2026 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, BioNeMo, Nemotron, NVIDIA Cosmos and NVIDIA NIM are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

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