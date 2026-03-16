Nutanix Unveils Nutanix Agentic AI, Full Stack Software Solution to Unlock the Potential of Enterprise AI Factories

Designed to deliver performance, compliance, and security for Agentic AI applications and help minimize aggregate token costs

Empowers enterprise infrastructure and platform teams to simply build, scale, and operate AI factories

Enables developer teams with a rich set of AI PaaS services integrated with NVIDIA AI Enterprise to accelerate deployment of Agentic AI workloads



SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA GTC -- Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced the Nutanix Agentic AI solution, a full software stack purpose built to help customers accelerate adoption of Agentic AI for business transformation.

With the shift to Agentic AI, enterprise adoption has hit a tipping point where the barrier to success is no longer the model or building individual agents, but the complexity of managing the infrastructure required to securely run thousands of agents at scale. Infrastructure and platform teams need better solutions to build and operate AI factories, and provide shared access to their resources while maximizing performance, security, and compliance with sovereignty requirements. In addition, data scientists and Agentic AI developers expect easy access to tools and services to run and fine-tune models, build agents, and securely connect them to enterprise data.

“Contrary to AI infrastructure for model training that was optimized to run ‘one big job,’ production Agentic AI infrastructure needs to handle scale and high rates of change for thousands of AI services, agents, and concurrent users and developers. Nutanix Agentic AI extends our AHV hypervisor, Flow Virtual Networking, Nutanix Kubernetes Platform, and Nutanix Enterprise AI to deliver a cloud operating model to enterprise AI factories, enabling infrastructure and platform teams to simply build, operate, and govern AI factories while providing Agentic AI developers with the performance and rich set of models and AI platform services they need,” said Thomas Cornely, Executive Vice President of Product Management at Nutanix.

The solution integrates with NVIDIA AI Enterprise at the Agent Builder layer and orchestrates the NVIDIA-certified ecosystem of AI factories for supported configurations. It enables customers with dynamic, multiuser AI environments to build, run, and protect agentic AI applications with a full suite of infrastructure orchestration and security software coupled with AI Platform Services (PaaS) and Models-as-a-Service (MaaS) for data scientists and Agentic AI developers. Nutanix and NVIDIA are also working together to build the foundation for autonomous agents in the enterprise through integration with the NVIDIA Agent Toolkit including the NVIDIA OpenShell open source runtime.

Optimizing Performance, Security, and Cost of AI Apps and Factories

The Nutanix Agentic AI solution reduces complexity, delivers optimized performance and security, and is designed to enable lower, predictable token costs by providing the following:

Agentic AI Services and a Kubernetes Platform: This AI PaaS and Kubernetes native software layer consists of:



An Advanced AI Gateway and Model-as-a-Service: The latest release of Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI), version 2.6, now includes an AI Gateway service for unified policy control over cloud-hosted and private LLMs. New support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP) server and Fine Tuning extends its existing robust MaaS capabilities to enable agents to securely connect to enterprise tools and data sources. NAI also now includes support for the NVIDIA Nemotron family of open-source AI models, datasets, and training tools designed to help developers build agentic AI systems that can reason, securely access tools, and complete complex multistep tasks independently.



An Open Kubernetes Platform with a Rich AI Catalog: Nutanix simplifies the path to Agentic AI by extending its CNCF-compliant Nutanix Kubernetes Platform with a rich catalog of pre-built open source AI developer tools including Notebooks, Vector Databases, MLOps workflow engines, and Agentic frameworks. Because it is fully integrated with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, developers can instantly deploy NVIDIA NIM microservices, including Nemotron, to accelerate the development of high-performance AI applications in production.



Infrastructure Optimization and Security: In the early access version of NVIDIA topology aware AHV, the Nutanix AHV hypervisor has been enhanced to automatically optimize allocation of physical resources to virtual machines on GPU dense servers and help maximize performance. The Nutanix Flow Virtual Networking solution has been enhanced to offload the network dataplane to NVIDIA BlueField, delivering high-performance networking while reducing host CPU and memory consumption. These enhanced capabilities bring all the benefits of virtual machines for workload and tenant isolation, day 2 operations, and infrastructure resilience to Agentic AI workloads with maximum performance, security, and resource utilization to help achieve lower cost per token.



Foundational Data Services for AI: Agentic AI applications require foundational Data Services. As a solution built on the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design, Nutanix Unified Storage delivers linearly scalable read/write performance for thousands of GPU clients. By providing a high-capacity tier for KV Cache offloading and support for S3 over RDMA and NFS over RDMA, Nutanix provides a scalable, low-latency data fabric that maximizes GPU efficiency across all enterprise AI workloads.



Industry and Partner Perspectives

The Nutanix Agentic AI solution operationalizes and accelerates adoption of Agentic AI with NVIDIA-certified AI factories. Customers can deploy AI factories on hardware from Cisco, Dell, and Supermicro, supported with joint validation by Nutanix and NVIDIA.

Analyst Commentary

“Nutanix’s Agentic AI stack removes much of the infrastructure friction that can slow down enterprise AI projects. By bringing the layers together—from Models-as-a-Service at the top, to an AI platform built on a standardized Kubernetes distribution, down to GPU-aware hypervisors and DPU-accelerated networking—organizations get a more coherent AI stack, enabling AI factories that deliver strong performance and security while driving down the cost per token.”

Steve McDowell, Chief Analyst, NAND Research

Partner Commentary

“Agentic AI requires high-performance infrastructure that can securely manage thousands of agents at enterprise scale. Nutanix’s integration of NVIDIA Agent Toolkit and open Nemotron models gives enterprises a foundation for building and operating efficient AI factories — and we’re working together to scale autonomous AI in the enterprise as AI agents continue to evolve.”

Justin Boitano Vice President, Enterprise AI Platforms, NVIDIA

“The enterprise AI landscape is moving from experimentation to large-scale production, requiring infrastructure that supports the full complexity of AI factories from training to inference to data management. Dell’s leading AI infrastructure powers Nutanix's promise to simplify AI operations while maximizing performance and security. Together, we’re helping enterprises focus on building AI applications that deliver real business value, not on managing operational complexity.”

Travis Vigil, Senior Vice President, ISG Product Management, Dell Technologies

“The enterprise AI conversation isn’t just about better models. It’s about operational speed and trust – how quickly and securely teams can move from experimentation to production at scale. By integrating Cisco infrastructure with this Nutanix solution, we’re removing the boundary between complex hardware orchestration and rapid application deployment, supporting the optimization of every asset in the ecosystem through topology-aware intelligence and security. Together, we’re delivering a turnkey, frictionless environment where organizations can deploy their AI factories with the resilience, security, and lifecycle consistency their enterprise environments demand.”

Jeremy Foster, SVP and General Manager, Cisco Compute

“Democratizing AI for all means making enterprise AI simple to deploy and scalable from edge and core to full AI factory environments. Lenovo's Hybrid AI portfolio enables customers to move AI from experimentation to production with speed and confidence. Together with Nutanix and NVIDIA, we jointly engineered Lenovo ThinkAgile HX solution for AI to provide a unified, full-stack foundation that integrates compute, GPUs, networking, and data across hybrid environments. By reducing operational complexity and streamlining deployment, we enable organizations to build and scale AI factories more efficiently, accelerating time to value while optimizing performance, cost, and token efficiency.”

Scott Patti, VP Infrastructure Solutions Group, Lenovo

“We are pleased to collaborate with Nutanix to help customers unlock the full potential of AI by simplifying operations, fortifying security, and elevating the user experience. By integrating the Nutanix full stack AI solution with TCS’s deep expertise in AI-driven transformation, we are helping enterprises to accelerate the adoption of Agentic AI for sustained competitive advantage. Our deep talent pool and partner ecosystem have been key to setting new benchmarks in AI-led innovation and client success.”

Rajnikant Gupta, Global Head - Partner Ecosystems and Alliances, TCS

“Collaborating with Nutanix, we can deliver the most compute-dense and energy-efficient AI factory infrastructure. Our liquid-cooled Data Center Building Block Solutions with Nutanix’s intelligent software layer running on Supermicro’s rack-scale systems can accelerate access for enterprises to deploy some of the fastest time-to-online and sustainable token operations in the industry.”

Cenly Chen, Chief Growth Officer, Supermicro

“Integrating Everpure’s industry-leading storage and data management platform with Nutanix’s NVIDIA-optimized AHV foundation creates a unified AI fabric that solves for the data gravity challenge of the agentic era. By eliminating bottlenecks across the AI stack, we are ensuring that enterprise infrastructure teams no longer have to choose between massive scale and operational simplicity. Together, we provide the high-performance, low-latency foundation required to power the most demanding RAG pipelines and high-concurrency inference workloads within an AI Factory ecosystem.”

Kaycee Lai, Vice President, AI, Everpure

“Accenture helps clients modernize their platform strategies to build an architecture that can reinvent operations and enable agentic AI at scale. The capabilities that Nutanix will offer in their Agentic AI solution can help organizations build an agentic architecture to create an integrated AI interface across data and platforms and reimagine how processes are structured for more unified and efficient operations.”

Dave Malik, Global Infrastructure Engineering AI & High-Performance Computing Lead, Accenture

“Our customers are looking for ways to simplify the management of thousands of concurrent AI agents without skyrocketing costs and overhead. The Nutanix Agentic AI solution - running on Fujitsu’s NVIDIA-certified infrastructure and in combination with Fujitsu technology for sovereignty and mission-critical environments - delivers the performance and resource optimization required to turn the vision of an AI-powered enterprise into a reality. We are proud to partner with Nutanix to deliver these next-generation AI factory capabilities.”

Kazushi Koga, Corporate Executive Officer, SEVP, Head of Platform Business Group, Fujitsu Limited

The Nutanix Agentic AI solution comprises products that are either already generally available or currently in early access and are expected to be available soon. More information about the solution can be seen here . More information about AI at Nutanix can be seen here .

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a hybrid multicloud computing leader, offering organizations a unified software platform for running applications, deploying enterprise AI workloads and managing data anywhere. With Nutanix, organizations can simplify operations for traditional and modern applications, freeing them to focus on business goals. Trusted by more than 30,000 customers worldwide, Nutanix helps empower organizations to transform digitally and power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward‑looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Nutanix Agentic AI; the expected capabilities, benefits, performance, features, functionality, and integration of Nutanix products and solutions; anticipated availability timelines; and expectations regarding customer adoption and use cases. These forward‑looking statements are not historical facts and are based on Nutanix’s current expectations, estimates, assumptions, opinions, and beliefs. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‑looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to product development, integration, deployment, the ability to deliver products and features on anticipated timelines or at all, market acceptance and customer adoption, dependencies on third‑party technologies and platforms, competitive pressures, and changes in technology; and other risks and uncertainties described in Nutanix’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q and other filings. These forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nutanix undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‑looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Many of the products and features described herein, including Nutanix Agentic AI and its related features and functionalities, remain in various stages of development and will be offered on a when‑and‑if‑available basis. The development, release, and timing of any such products, features or functionalities are subject to change. Nutanix will not have any liability arising from reliance on this press release for any failure to deliver, or delay in the delivery of, any such products, features or functionalities. Any future product or product feature information is intended to outline general product directions, and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation for Nutanix to deliver any functionality. This information should not be used when making a purchasing decision.