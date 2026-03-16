Goldfish prepares GFIN governance token launch and ecosystem airdrop as GGBR expands across DeFi





MIAMI, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldfish , a platform focused on bringing gold-backed assets on-chain, is preparing for the launch of its governance token GFIN, alongside an ecosystem airdrop tied to participation across its protocol. The initiative is being built around GGBR, the project’s gold-reserve-backed stablecoin, which is expanding across decentralized finance through early integrations with other protocols.

The rollout reflects growing interest in tokenized real-world assets within decentralized finance. By introducing a gold-backed stablecoin designed for on-chain use, Goldfish aims to combine exposure to physical gold with programmable financial infrastructure while establishing GGBR as the primary asset through which users participate in the protocol’s governance ecosystem.

Early community participation

Goldfish first introduced its participation framework through a social leaderboard designed to measure early community engagement.

According to the project, the campaign attracted more than 50,000 participants, who completed social tasks, followed ecosystem updates, and accumulated points through the leaderboard. The initiative helped establish early community participation prior to the rollout of on-chain functionality.

The project has since begun transitioning participation from social engagement toward on-chain activity, with GGBR positioned at the center of the system.

On-chain participation and leaderboard tracking

Following the social campaign, Goldfish launched Season 2, introducing an on-chain leaderboard that tracks ecosystem activity.

Holding GGBR, providing liquidity on Uniswap, and interacting with integrated platforms are among the activities recorded through a public dashboard.

Participants may acquire GGBR through supported platforms including the Goldfish website or exchanges where the token is listed. Liquidity providers in pools such as GGBR/USDT on Uniswap earn swap fees while contributing liquidity to the market.

Governance token development

Goldfish has announced plans for the launch of its governance token, GFIN, which is intended to support community participation in protocol decisions.

According to the project, GFIN holders will be able to vote on areas such as fee structures, treasury direction, partnerships, and the protocol roadmap.

The governance token launch is planned to follow the rollout of ecosystem infrastructure, with GGBR serving as the primary asset used within the system.

Gold Rush campaign expands participation

As Goldfish ecosystem integrations continue to expand, StakeMyGold, a separate protocol not owned or operated by Goldfish, has launched Gold Rush, a limited-time campaign tied to early ecosystem participation and potential GFIN governance allocation.

Through the campaign, users can swap PAX Gold (PAXG) or Tether Gold (XAUT) for GGBR at a 1:1 rate to earn points on the live leaderboard, with additional rewards available for early participants, social sharing, referrals, and optional staking through StakeMyGold.

The campaign is intended to encourage broader participation in the ecosystem as development continues ahead of the governance token launch.

Participation dashboard

Users who want exposure to tokenized gold and participation in the development of the Goldfish protocol can do so through GGBR, which serves as the primary asset within the ecosystem. Holding the token or using it in supported activities such as liquidity provision contributes to leaderboard rankings and ecosystem participation metrics. According to the project, eligibility for the upcoming GFIN governance token airdrop will be determined based on on-chain activity across the network.

Participation metrics and leaderboard rankings can be tracked through the Goldfish dashboard .

About Goldfish

Goldfish is an institutional-grade platform focused on bringing verified, over-collateralized gold on-chain. Through its gold-backed stablecoin and governance infrastructure, Goldfish aims to position gold as a durable base asset across both centralized and decentralized crypto markets.

By combining real-world asset backing with on-chain governance, Goldfish seeks to bridge traditional asset structures and decentralized finance while maintaining transparency, alignment, and long-term sustainability.

Website: https://goldfishgold.com/

X: https://x.com/goldfishggbr

Telegram: https://t.me/goldfish_ggbr

Whitepaper: https://goldfishgold.com/whitepaper

Media contact

Robert Carlin

Director of Communications

info@goldfishgold.com

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