Hyundai Motor, Kia and NVIDIA Expand Strategic Partnership for Next-Generation Autonomous Driving Technology

News Summary:

Hyundai Motor Group builds on the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform to accelerate development of data-driven autonomous driving systems.

Collaboration combines Hyundai Motor Group’s software-defined vehicle capabilities and large-scale fleet data with NVIDIA AI and accelerated computing.

Expanded partnership includes level 2+ deployment across select vehicles and level 4 robotaxi innovation through Motional.



SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC—NVIDIA today announced an expanded collaboration with Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation to advance next-generation autonomous driving technologies built on the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion ™ autonomous vehicle development platform.

The collaboration brings together Hyundai Motor Group’s software-defined vehicle (SDV) capabilities, global vehicle fleet and autonomous driving development expertise with NVIDIA accelerated computing, AI infrastructure and autonomous driving software to support the development of scalable, data-driven autonomous driving systems across Hyundai Motor Group vehicle platforms.

As part of the expanded relationship, Hyundai Motor Group plans to integrate NVIDIA autonomous driving technologies, supporting level 2 and above systems across select vehicles, to help deliver enhanced safety and intelligent driving capabilities.

“The future of mobility will be built on AI and software,” said Rishi Dhall, vice president of automotive at NVIDIA. “We’re combining Hyundai Motor Group’s leadership in vehicle engineering with NVIDIA’s accelerated computing and AI to build safe, intelligent, NVIDIA DRIVE-based autonomous driving systems — from advanced driver assistance in select production vehicles to scalable robotaxi services with Motional.”

NVIDIA will also explore expanded collaboration with Hyundai Motor Group’s autonomous driving joint venture, Motional, to further advance level 4 robotaxi capabilities and accelerate next-generation autonomous mobility services.

“The expanded partnership with NVIDIA marks an important milestone in realizing Hyundai Motor Group’s vision for safe and reliable autonomous driving technology,” said Heung-Soo Kim, executive vice president and head of global strategy office of Hyundai Motor Group. “Based on a unified, Group‑wide collaborative framework, we will strengthen our differentiated technological competitiveness — from level 2 and above autonomous driving technology to level 4 robotaxi services.”

The collaboration will enable Hyundai Motor Group to develop a scalable autonomous driving stack — built on NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion — supporting a range of capabilities, from advanced driver assistance to higher levels of autonomy, scalable from level 2 to level 4 autonomous driving.

By combining Hyundai Motor Group’s large-scale fleet data and SDV development capabilities with NVIDIA’s AI computing platform, the companies aim to accelerate a continuous development cycle that includes large-scale, real-world driving data collection, AI model training and refinement, simulation, validation and deployment across production vehicles.

This approach enables Hyundai Motor Group to strengthen the development of data-driven autonomous driving technologies, supporting the training of advanced AI models and continuous system improvement as vehicles learn from real-world driving conditions.

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For further information, contact:

Jessica Soares

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

press@nvidia.com

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