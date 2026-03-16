VAST Data Introduces Foundation Stacks to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of NVIDIA Blueprints

Remote-First-Company | NVIDIA GTC | SAN JOSE, CALIF., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data , the AI Operating System company, today announced the availability of VAST Foundation Stacks, a new open source library that augments and extends NVIDIA AI Blueprints into production-ready pipeline implementations that run natively on the VAST AI Operating System .

NVIDIA AI Blueprints provide developers with a foundational starting point for building advanced AI applications and intelligent agents, leveraging NVIDIA AI Enterprise software to rapidly prototype, customize, and deploy domain-specific AI workflows with minimal integration effort. VAST Foundation Stacks extend these blueprints into production-ready templates, enabling organizations to deploy and operate NVIDIA-powered pipelines natively on the VAST AI Operating System. Developers can now focus on the business logic that connects AI to their environment instead of assembling the underlying infrastructure and platform layers required to support it, enabling teams to deliver AI applications faster.

Enterprises are racing to operationalize proven AI patterns, but many reference examples still require extensive integration before they can run securely and reliably in production. Teams often must stitch together fragmented infrastructure, orchestration layers and data services to make these AI applications production-ready.



VAST Foundation Stacks address this challenge by extending NVIDIA AI Blueprints into repeatable, enterprise-ready implementations designed to run natively on the VAST AI Operating System. By unifying data access, database services, compute orchestration, eventing, and pipeline execution in a single environment, VAST enables organizations to deploy scalable AI pipelines without building complex infrastructure from scratch. These Foundation Stacks can be seamlessly and repeatedly deployed anywhere the VAST AI OS runs, including in the cloud as well as on-premises via VAST's newly announced CNode-X platforms , as part of the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design.

The first Foundation Stacks are based on NVIDIA AI Blueprints for Video Search and Summarization (VSS) and NVIDIA AI-Q :

The VSS-based VAST Foundation Stack enables organizations to ingest massive volumes of live or archived video and extract insights through semantic indexing, summarization, and interactive Q&A, powered by the high-performance data and pipeline services of the VAST AI Operating System.

The AI-Q based VAST Foundation Stack provides a foundation for building custom AI researchers that can operate across private, enterprise data sources, synthesizing hours of research in minutes while leveraging the VAST AI OS for persistent and secure context, scalable reasoning pipelines, and trusted agent execution.

“NVIDIA AI Blueprints have given the market an important starting point for building next-generation applications, but enterprises still need a production-ready way to deploy and operate those capabilities at scale,” said John Mao, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances at VAST Data. “With VAST Foundation Stacks, VAST is taking the architectural patterns behind leading NVIDIA Blueprints and giving customers a faster path from experimentation to production for scalable AI pipelines, video intelligence, and agentic AI systems.”

“As enterprises transition to production AI at scale, preparing enterprise data for AI has become one of the biggest challenges,” said Adel El Hallak, Vice President, Product at NVIDIA. “Turning data into AI-ready pipelines needs to be done continuously and requires full-stack acceleration across compute, networking and software. By extending NVIDIA AI Blueprints with the VAST AI Operating System, customers can prepare and serve data so intelligent agents are always working off the most recent and accurate information.”

In addition to the available VSS and AI-Q implementations, VAST plans to release additional Foundation Stacks in the coming months, including industry-focused examples. VAST Foundation Stacks will be available through a public GitHub repository, with interactive demos and planned sandbox environments for customers and partners.

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