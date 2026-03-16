Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating OneMain Holdings (NYSE: OMF) for Potential Violations of the Federal Securities Laws and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating OneMain Holdings (“OneMain” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OMF) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On March 16, 2026, New York Attorney General Lititia James, along with a coalition of 12 other AGs, filed a lawsuit against the OneMain and its units for allegedly misleading customers and trapping borrowers in expensive loans with hidden costs. Shares of OneMain fell as much as 12% following the news.

If you suffered a loss in the Company securities, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys Andrea Farah at (914) 733-7256 or via email to afarah@lowey.com or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. at (914) 733-7278 or via email at vcappucci@lowey.com.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

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Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email: investigations@lowey.com