Schneider Electric teams with NVIDIA to develop validated blueprints to design, simulate, build, operate and maintain gigawatt-scale AI Factories

SAN JOSE, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

New NVIDIA Vera Rubin reference design, co-developed with NVIDIA, provides validated roadmap for powering and cooling latest NVIDIA rack-scale systems

AVEVA, the industrial software company owned by Schneider Electric, and NVIDIA develop lifecycle digital twin architecture in NVIDIA Omniverse for large-scale AI factories to maximize token revenue per megawatt

Schneider Electric testing of NVIDIA Nemotron model for agentic AI marks important step toward the next generation of autonomous, software‑defined operations





(NVIDIA GTC 2026) -- Schneider Electric , a global energy technology leader, in collaboration with NVIDIA and industrial software leader AVEVA, has today announced key advancements in designing, simulating, building, operating and maintaining the next generation of AI data center infrastructure during NVIDIA GTC in San Jose. They include a new NVIDIA Vera Rubin reference design that validates power and cooling for the latest NVIDIA rack-scale architectures, integration of advanced digital twin capabilities within the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint and ecosystem, and early testing of agentic AI for data center alarm management services using NVIDIA Nemotron open models.

The company’s announcements further strengthen Schneider Electric and NVIDIA’s existing collaboration and establish a comprehensive foundation for developing AI Factories built for gigawatt-scale and efficiency.

New NVIDIA Vera Rubin Reference Design

The newly unveiled AI reference design is one of the first created for the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 racks. The validated reference design covers power and cooling and is integrated with Schneider Electric’s controls reference designs . Importantly, the design addresses important infrastructure requirements and considerations for NVIDIA's latest rack-scale systems:



Enables new power distribution with increased supply voltage of 480 VAC

Allows higher TCS loop supply temperature of 45°C for enhanced efficiency

Supports new IT room architecture with clusters of AI racks sharing centralized networking, storage, CPU, and support racks. This allows every NVIDIA rack-scale system to remain physically close together while allowing separate, higher voltage for the GPU racks to enable larger clusters and optimize power delivery

Maximizes token performance by designing data centers to accommodate various operating points of GPU racks (both MaxP and MaxQ). Operating at MaxQ can achieve more tokens per watt to override any power constraints and optimize computing performance through redundancy. Overall, the reference design enables more tokens per watt when incorporating NVIDIA’s MaxQ operating point.



The reference design is validated with ETAP models for electrical system design and ITD CFD models for layout and air flow.

New AVEVA Lifecycle Digital Twin Architecture for Gigawatt-Scale AI Factories

Additionally, AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software owned by Schneider Electric, together with NVIDIA, has announced a new lifecycle digital twin architecture that maximizes GPU efficiency and accelerates the deployment of AI factories at speed and scale. Schneider Electric is committed to creating SimReady assets and digital twins through NVIDIA Omniverse , supported by AVEVA’s advanced software. With this announcement, AVEVA’s engineering and operations software is now embedded throughout the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint and ecosystem. It is projected to accelerate time-to-token through domain-specific simulations, digital visualization and collaborative design tools that will drive significant engineering optimization.

After a system architecture is assembled in the NVIDIA Omniverse environment, AVEVA executes multi-domain simulations to validate operational behavior under realistic conditions. This includes computational models for power distribution, thermal dynamics, airflow performance and controls. These simulations enable iterative design optimization, rapid evaluation of multiple scenarios across a wide range of load and environmental conditions, and final system verification prior to building the physical environment. The result is a fully validated, performance-optimized design that reduces engineering cycles and improves deployment accuracy.

“As AI workloads scale in both size and complexity, the margin for error in data center design becomes incredibly small,” said Manish Kumar, Executive Vice President, Secure Power & Data Centers at Schneider Electric. “Delivering AI at scale requires tightly integrated electrical, cooling and digital architectures that can support both unprecedented performance demands while maintaining peak energy efficiency. By combining advanced software, digital twins and validated reference designs, operators can simulate and optimize infrastructure before a single rack is deployed. This approach reduces risk, accelerates deployment and ensures the efficiency and resilience needed to power the next generation of AI factories.”

“Gigawatt-scale AI factories demand a fundamentally new class of energy-efficient and highly predictable infrastructure,” said Vladimir Troy, vice president of AI infrastructure at NVIDIA. “Together, NVIDIA and Schneider Electric are providing the power, cooling, and digital twin architectures needed to accelerate time-to-token for our customers worldwide.”

NVIDIA Nemotron Agentic AI Model Testing for Alarm Management Services

Schneider Electric also announced during the event that it has successfully tested the NVIDIA Nemotron model to power a new agentic AI alarm management capability. This service's advancement addresses a longstanding challenge in the data center industry: interpreting alarms at a system level to identify root causes and determine the appropriate corrective actions. Leveraging real-time streaming IoT data across multiple systems, Schneider Electric’s agentic AI autonomously analyses, diagnoses, and recommends actions using a suite of integrated tools. Working alongside expert technicians, the technology delivers faster and more consistent issue resolution, reduces unnecessary dispatches, and enhances operational resilience. This milestone reinforces Schneider Electric’s commitment to redefine asset performance management through cutting-edge AI innovation.

These latest announcements build on a legacy of innovation between Schneider Electric and NVIDIA:



Press contact: global.pr@se.com



About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world’s most sustainable companies.



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